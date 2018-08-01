Mike McKool Named "Litigator of the Week" by The AmLaw Litigation Daily Following $145 Million Verdict for WiLAN Against Apple

The verdict was announced on August 1, 2018 following a jury trial before Judge Dana M. Sabraw in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. After 1.5 hours of deliberations, jurors awarded WiLAN $145.1 million in damages finding that Apple infringed WiLAN's 8,457,145 and 8,537,757 patents, which cover voice over LTE ("VoLTE") wireless communication technology used in many Apple products, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

Over the course of his 45-year career, Mike McKool has tried more than 100 jury trials and developed an enhanced understanding of the psychology that governs how juries decide cases. His courtroom prowess has secured substantial verdicts, settlements, and defense rulings for a "who's who" of industry leaders, including major airlines, energy companies, telecommunications firms, investment banking houses, and industrial conglomerates, among many others. He was previously named the AmLaw "Litigator of the Week" in July 2017 following his success as lead trial counsel for legendary music producer Quincy Jones in securing a $9.4 million jury verdict against the Michael Jackson estate.

Mike McKool is consistently recognized as one of the country's leading trial lawyers by all of the major legal directories and rankings. He has been awarded Benchmark Litigation's "Lifetime Achievement Award," Texas Lawyer Lifetime Achievement Awards for both "Professional Excellence" and the "Top Verdicts Hall of Fame," and the Dallas Bar Association "Trial Lawyer of the Year" award. Mr. McKool has also been recognized as an "Icon of IP" and "Trial Ace" by Law360, which describes him as "one of the best closers in the business" and notes that "clients bring him in when a trial appears inevitable and they can't afford to lose." Mr. McKool is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and has been selected by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to serve on the Federal Circuit Advisory Council.

With more than 185 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. Since 2006, the firm has secured eleven nine-figure jury verdicts and twelve eight-figure jury verdicts. The firm has also won more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" over the last ten years than any other law firm in the country. Courtroom successes like these have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, insurance recovery, bankruptcy, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Michael R. Coston at (212) 402-9450 or mcoston@mckoolsmith.com

SOURCE McKool Smith

Related Links

http://www.mckoolsmith.com

