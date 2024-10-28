ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Melamed, a seasoned veteran with over 20 years in the professional beauty industry, has joined High Performance Salon Academy (HPSA) as Director of Sales & Marketing. Melamed has held prominent roles across the beauty industry, including Executive Director of North American Sales for Bumble and bumble, as well as leadership positions with Renee Furterer and most recently, amika. His experience spans partnering with top salons, distributors, and retailers across the United States.

Mike Melamed Joins HPSA as Executive Director of Sales & Marketing Mike Melamed Joins HPSA as Executive Director of Sales & Marketing

"I'm excited to join HPSA, a leader in professional beauty education, training, and coaching," said Melamed. "HPSA's mission to elevate the perception of the salon industry aligns with my passion for helping salon owners overcome their business challenges. I'm eager to collaborate with brands and distributors to provide the tools and resources needed to help salon professionals succeed."

With an impressive background in sales, education, and leadership, Melamed is also deeply intertwined with the beauty industry—quite literally. His wife, a long-time salon owner in San Francisco, has further shaped his insight into the unique challenges and opportunities salon owners encounter. This personal connection makes him a natural fit for HPSA. As he steps into his new role, Melamed is ready to enhance partnerships and expand HPSA's reach, delivering unmatched support to salon owners nationwide.

About High Performance Salon Academy

High Performance Salon Academy is committed to elevating the perception of the beauty industry through exceptional coaching, live events, and business training. With over two decades of experience, HPSA offers salon and spa owners the tools they need to increase profitability, create leadership teams, and ultimately, live more balanced and fulfilling lives. The Academy's approach combines personal development with strategic business insight, empowering salon owners to build the salon of their dreams.

Media Contact:

Kayleena Meyers

7077384404

[email protected]

SOURCE High Performance Salon Academy