Mike Millet, Epitome Risk's co-Founder Named Chief Risk Officer

"Epitome Risk focuses on health breakthroughs that change patients' lives," Millet said. "We focus on driving the scientific and commercial innovation needed to have a transformational impact on human health. We provide patients with the information they need to advocate for their care."

"Mike built Epitome's strong culture of safety, compliance and adherence to best practices," said Wilson.

Millet worked with Epitome Risk CEO Lisa Wilson to develop a new protocol for cPass™. cPass™, the new test protocol offered by Epitome Risk , is helping people understand how well their SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is working.

Unlike other tests the Center For Disease Control (CDC) warns against, cPass™ developed by Genscript and sold by Epitome Risk, zeros in on the exact subsect of antibodies that block the virus from attacking your cells. cPass™ has been awarded the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization .

Millet has been able to form a strong team of risk management officers for Epitome who are available internationally for whatever clients need, whether it's COVID compliance, or general risk assessments and mitigation.

Millet runs and operates several successful businesses and has conducted risk management operations, executed low-profile close protection protocols, and provided safety, risk and compliance solutions for A-List celebrities, and large corporations. "He's the best of the best," added Wilson.

Prior to co-founding Epitome Risk, Mike served as a Certified Crisis & Risk Management professional, and Strategic Consultant. A proud Veteran, Mike is an outdoors enthusiast, with extensive experience conducting training, strategic development initiatives, and risk mitigation strategies for a long list of industry-leading clients.

Mike's expertise and delivery have been key to the satisfactory development of several strategic projects across a wide and diverse cross-section of industries and clients, such as Fortune-rated companies, the government sector, and the entertainment industry.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor an offering for their clients.

