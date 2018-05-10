Mike Morse invests in Detroit families by donating to the Michigan Humane Society

"I saw firsthand the work these dedicated professionals do," Morse said. "They're in the community every day educating and enforcing. And contrary to popular belief, their goal isn't to take an animal away from its family but rather to keep it safe and with its family. Not only do they protect abused and abandoned animals, they also provide supplies for local families in need with pet food, straw and more."

"This is an incredible investment in our cruelty investigation work in Detroit," said Matthew Pepper, MHS president and CEO. "This gift will save countless lives and provide critical support to families. It shines a light on animal cruelty and our efforts to be a voice for those that cannot speak for themselves."

Morse is no stranger to community involvement and initiatives. He is a champion for Detroit public school students, having provided more than 100,000 backpacks and other supplies in the past four years. Asked for a comment, Morse said, "It's simple. You live in a community, you do your part. Maybe if I step up to try and make a difference, others will too."

Today the Michigan Humane Society's Cruelty Investigation Department, local families, and at-risk animals are Morse's latest winners.

About the Michigan Humane Society

The Michigan Humane Society, founded in 1877, is the oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization in the state. Each year, MHS achieves 100 percent placement of more than 10,000 healthy and treatable animals through compassionate care, community engagement, and advocacy for humane treatment. The MHS operates three shelter and veterinary centers in Detroit, Rochester Hills, and Westland; five adoption partnerships with Premier Pet Supply, Petco, and PetSmart; and both a Cruelty Investigation Department and a Statewide Animal Response Team. Learn more at michiganhumane.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-morse-invests-in-detroit-families-by-donating-to-the-michigan-humane-society-300646515.html

SOURCE Michigan Humane Society

Related Links

http://www.michiganhumane.org

