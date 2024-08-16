MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM ANNOUNCES $75 MILLION VERDICT IN LANDMARK WRONGFUL DEATH CASE: ESTATE OF DENIS PREKA VS. NICHOLAS REMINGTON

Award is the Largest Single Death Verdict Ever in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic wrongful death case, a Wayne County Circuit Court jury awarded $75 million to the estate of Denis Preka on Aug. 8. 2024. The Mike Morse Law Firm successfully secured one of the largest verdicts in the court's history.

The case, Estate of Denis Preka vs. Nicholas Remington, centered on the tragic death of 21-year-old Denis Preka, a native of Grosse Pointe Farms and a student at the University of Detroit-Mercy, who died on March 19, 2019. On the night of his death, Preka believed he was taking Adderall to help him concentrate, but the substance he ingested was later determined to be MDMA, commonly known as 'Molly,' a dangerous and illegal drug misrepresented by Defendant Nicholas Remington.

After consuming the substance, Preka began suffering severe side effects, rendering him incapacitated and unresponsive. Instead of seeking help, Remington and others recorded the episode and posted it on Snapchat. Preka's cause of death was found to be severe edema and congestion of his brain and lungs due to drug intoxication.

The lawsuit, brought by the Mike Morse Law Firm on behalf of Dennis Preka's estate, sought damages for conscious pain and suffering, as well as the loss of society and companionship. The substantial verdict reflects the jury's recognition of the profound impact of this tragic incident on Preka's loved ones.

"This verdict sends a powerful message about the importance of truth and accountability," said Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm. "Denis Preka's life was tragically cut short due to the reckless actions of Nicholas Remington, and while no amount of money can bring Denis back, this verdict ensures that justice is served. We hope this case raises awareness about the dangers of drug misrepresentation and brings some measure of peace to his family."

With students heading back to school, Preka's mother, Linda Thom, is determined for her son's death not to be in vain. She hopes her son's story will encourage other young adults to develop real friendships with people you can trust.

"I hope parents teach their kids to connect with each other. Friendship is not just social media. Friendship is all about connection. These kids should have a cup of coffee and be there for each other through hardships," said Thom.

While the civil case is closed, the criminal case is not. It is now under review by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than 1.5 billion dollars for its 40,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich. More information is available at 855MikeWins.com.

