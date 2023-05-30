MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATION OF WORKPLACE OPERATIONS WITH MODERN TECHNOLOGY BLUEPRINT

Partnership with Verkada to Increase Security, Leverage AI, and Enable Employees to Access Facilities Through Mobile Devices

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, announces a comprehensive overhaul of its workplace security with the integration of a cloud-based building security and operation system created by Verkada. Spearheaded by Mike Morse Law Firm's Chief Information Officer John Georgatos, it took less than 90 days to achieve a full digital transformation.

Mike Morse Law Firm's previous security system was solely designed for retroactive investigation and had no intelligent analytics or proactive alerting system. Also, employees were required to carry multiple key fobs for full building access which were not connected to security cameras, making it impossible to verify their identities.

Georgatos used his experience deploying Verkada at One World Trade Center to take workplace operations at Mike Morse Law Firm to the next level. Perhaps the most important improvement is the ability to use cameras and visitor management to alert staff to important events such as unusual after-hours activity and vehicles or people of interest.

"Verkada streamlines credential management, so if one of our 200+ employees forgets or misplaces their badge, they can still unlock doors using their phone," said Mike Morse Law Firm Chief Information Officer, John Georgatos.  "On one floor we have over 30 doors, so previously, if employees were not carrying their badge, they could be trapped between doors, but that is no longer the case."

Another noteworthy benefit is a streamlined credential management system that allows employees to unlock doors using a mobile application where they simply scan their smartphone over door readers. Employees are also verifiable through integrated video analytics, making it easy to investigate stolen badge incidents. Also, Verkada has the ability to leverage AI analytics to identify employee traffic patterns, measure productivity, adjust staffing, and optimize hours of operation.

For more information on Verkada, visit www.verkada.com.

About Mike Morse Law Firm
Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act.  Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than one billion dollars for its 35,000-plus clients.  Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich.  More information is available at 855MikeWin: s.com.

SOURCE Mike Morse Law Firm

