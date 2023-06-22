MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM BECOMES FIRST PERSONAL INJURY FIRM IN NATION TO ADOPT FULL ZOOM PLATFORM TO MODERNIZE BUSINESS INITIATIVES

Metro Detroit Law Firm Looks to Create Blueprint for all Firms to Improve Client Communications and Streamline Employee Collaboration

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, has adopted a new technology strategy by going 'all-in' with Zoom's full platform, which includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Whiteboard, among others. While other personal injury law firms are using some aspects of Zoom, Mike Morse was the first to take this risk, which is already proving to be successful. The overhaul was spearheaded by Mike Morse Law Firm's Chief Information Officer, John Georgatos.

The Mike Morse Law Firm takes more than 500 phone calls a day from clients and potential clients, requiring a reliable phone system to handle the high volume. After experiencing glitches and dropped calls, Georgatos knew it was time to find a solution, utilizing the latest cloud technology.

"I could have easily said 'Why pay for another platform?' but once I saw what Zoom had to offer, I was eager to dive in because Zoom is the pioneer of videoconferencing and has the most integrations with Microsoft," said Georgatos. "Zoom is forward-thinking and has allowed us to upgrade the firm's entire communication and collaboration technology."

Zoom has offered Mike Morse Law Firm countless solutions to known problems and has helped them uncover and address problems they didn't even know existed, most notably, the need to provide a seamless experience for client-employee interactions. Using the chat feature within Zoom's omnichannel contact center, intake agents are able to communicate with paralegals and attorneys simultaneously to get quick answers while still chatting with a prospective client. Agents can also set their availability status directly inside the contact center, eliminating the need to toggle between screens and applications.

"When a potential client calls the Mike Morse Law Firm, they are most likely experiencing a stressful situation. It's important to be sympathetic to their needs and not keep them on hold during a crisis, and Zoom's streamlined technology allows us to do just that," said Georgatos.

With Zoom One, employees at Mike Morse Law Firm now have the ability to communicate both internally and externally, using Zoom Chat in place of email for quick collaboration. In addition, each department also has a dedicated channel for messages. Also notable are Zoom's real-time analytic and reporting features, which track average wait times and call queues to calculate the cost of each call and increase efficiency.

"We chose Zoom because of what they can do for us now, and what they can do for us for the next 10 years. We are excited to create a blueprint for other firms to follow," said Georgatos.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than one billion dollars for its 35,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich. More information is available at 855MikeWins.com.

