Mike Morse Law Firm Continues Project Backpack for 7th Year Despite Uncertain Start to the School Year

Since it began, Project Backpack has provided more than 160,000 backpacks stuffed with pencils, crayons, notebooks and other supplies, ensuring that Detroit area children have everything they need to start the school year on the right foot.

"We had no idea how many lives we would improve when we started this program seven years ago, but the response has been tremendous," said Mike Morse. "Despite the uncertainty with the start of the school year, we know there is still a great need for the tools kids need to learn whether they're in the classroom or online. So, we're continuing to provide backpacks and school supplies directly to Detroit Public School students as we have in the past, and we created a drive-thru event to provide a safe, stress-free environment for families in other school districts."

The Big Tent Backpack Event Drive Thru will take place on Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at the firm's Southfield headquarters at 24901 Northwestern Hwy. Children must be present to receive their backpack and should remain in their vehicle with their parent or guardian while volunteers place backpacks in the trunk.

The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Mike Morse Law Firm for Project Backpack and will participate in the event. The team's mascot, Hooper, will be present, along with the Pistons Entertainment Team.

Every student in Detroit Public Schools Community District grades K-5 will also receive free backpacks and supplies, just as they have in the previous years. Backpacks will be distributed at the student's school of enrollment, whether the student will be attending classes in person or online.

"The Mike Morse backpacks have become a tradition that many K-5 students and families look forward to receiving every year," said Detroit Public Schools Community District Deputy Superintendent Alycia Meriweather. "We appreciate Mike Morse for his whole child commitment and for doing his part to help students rise as they return to school on September 8. Especially this year, this donation will signal stability and support of students returning face to face or online, school supplies are still essential."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

