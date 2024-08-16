MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM SIGNS NIL DEAL WITH FOUR MICHIGAN COLLEGE ATHLETES FROM UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN AND MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

Diverse Group of Metro Detroit Natives to Drive Home Message of Hard Work and Excellence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is excited to announce its newest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) signings, with four athletes from various college sports, showcasing athletes who excel in their athletic and academic pursuits. Signees include University of Michigan Sprinter BreeAna Bates, University of Michigan Running Back Donovan Edwards, Michigan State University Gymnast Nikki Smith, and Michigan State Defensive Back Dillon Tatum.

The athletes will be a part of the firm's latest campaign, which includes billboards, television, and social media ads. The goal is to underscore Mike Morse Law Firm's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, where dedication and hard work are celebrated across all arenas. By partnering with a diverse group of exceptional athletes, the firm aims to inspire local students to see the potential within themselves and realize that success is attainable through hard work.

"By highlighting these standout athletes, we aim to inspire and support students in our community, emphasizing the importance of balancing academics and athletics," said Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm. "Seeing local, college athletes achieve big things reaffirms our belief in their potential and motivates us to continue uplifting and encouraging students, demonstrating that success is attainable through perseverance and community support."

Dearborn native Breanna Bates has two school records at U of M, for 60-meters indoors and as part of the four-person 100-meter relay. She is also the daughter of former NFL player and Olympic 200-meter bronze medalist, Michael Bates. Bates is grateful for this NIL partnership, as it will help her financially while she puts in long hours on the track.

"Being given the opportunity to make money while also doing your sport makes a huge difference in our lives and for some of us, financially helps us out. NIL isn't all about the fancy cars, the jewelry, the shoes. Some of it is just helping pay the bills or buy groceries," said Bates.

West Bloomfield native Donovan Edwards has won three consecutive Big Ten Conference titles and a national championship in 2023 with the Wolverines. He is also the only player in college history to have multiple 40-yard touchdown runs in a national championship game. The money he receives from the NIL partnership will go towards his nonprofit, DONGIVES.

"Most minority students are unable to afford college and DONGIVES provides them with the support they need to reach their goals. I also plan on using the money to pay for teachers' school supplies this upcoming Fall so teachers are not paying for their school supplies with their own money," said Edwards.

West Bloomfield native Nikki Smith is the first Spartan woman to score a perfect 10 on a floor routine against the University of Iowa in January 2024. Majoring in Studio Art, she hopes to use her creativity and artistic skills in social media marketing and advertising, making this NIL deal the perfect "internship."

"College athletes work hard to promote their sport and themselves, especially in today's society as social media influencers. We deserve opportunities to engage in NIL partnerships for the value we bring as influencers just like professional athletes or entertainers," said Smith.

Farmington Hills native Dillon Tatum is a two-year letterwinner who has played in 21 career games with nine starts at cornerback. Off the field, he is pursuing a business degree, so he understands the benefits of an NIL partnership.

"Opportunities like this are so important because it gives athletes the opportunity to be seen outside of their perspective sport and on a personal level. It also gives great opportunities to capitalize off their name with all we do in our sport," said Tatum.

For a sneak peek of an upcoming commercial featuring Edwards, Tatum, and Mike, click HERE. Headshots of all student-athletes and photos of the athletes with Mike are available HERE.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than 1.5 billion dollars for its 40,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich. More information is available at 855MikeWins.com.

