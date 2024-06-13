MIKE MORSE OF MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM SELECTED AMONG AMERICA'S 45 MOST INFLUENTIAL TRIAL LAWYERS

'Trial Lawyer Magazine' and 'The National Law Journal' Honor Metro Detroit Standout

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to announce firm founder Mike Morse has been named to the 2024 edition of America's Most Influential Trial Lawyers, as chosen by The Trial Lawyer Magazine and The National Law Journal. He is the only lawyer in Michigan to receive this honor.

Each year, The Trial Lawyer Magazine and The National Law Journal identify attorneys and law firms that have influenced the industry through examples of leadership, innovation, and success in the courtroom. Nominations are submitted by the publications' readership and evaluated based on professional achievements, trial results, and effective impact in the legal community.

"This list is comprised of the best in the nation, so this distinction is one I accept with great honor," said Mike Morse of Mike Morse Law Firm. "I work tirelessly to get results for Metro Detroiters who have experienced some level of physical injury and not for the accolades, but it is nice to be recognized for the work I do."

Morse has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades, winning more than 1.5 billion dollars for his 40,000-plus clients. In his largest case to date, Morse sued the City of Detroit Dept. of Transportation, securing a $9.5 million dollar settlement for a motorcycle driver who was seriously injured when a city bus ran a red light three years earlier.

The roster of America's 45 Most Influential Trial Lawyers is featured in the spring edition of The Trial Lawyer, which can be found HERE.

A photo of Mike Morse is available HERE.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for more than three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. The MMLF team are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening its doors, the firm has won more than 1.5 billion dollars for its 40,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases statewide, with headquarters located in Southfield, Mich. More information is available at 855MikeWins.com.

