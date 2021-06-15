Mike Palackdharry Joins AssureCare® Executive Team

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare, a leader in Population Health and Care Management solutions, announces the appointment of Mike Palackdharry as Executive Vice President, Growth and Strategy. Palackdharry will lead AssureCare's business development teams, strategic initiatives and partnerships, and marketing. Mike brings over 30 years of senior executive experience in technology and software and is widely recognized as a sales and strategy innovator. Mike is also a proven entrepreneurial and corporate executive, specializing in managing large complex solutions and customer relationships.

Mike Palackdharry

Mike spent most of his career solutioning and managing large enterprise software implementations and has sold well over $1B of SaaS solutions over his career in executive roles for Boston Communications Group (BCGI) and the Convergys Corporation. He joined Vora Ventures in 2015 as CEO of Aquiire, Inc., where he transformed the software procurement company in less than three years when it was purchased by Coupa, Inc., in 2018. Mike is a Venture Partner for Refinery Ventures where he helps evaluate emerging healthcare technology and was Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Limelight Networks.

Mike holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Illinois Wesleyan University, where he also played baseball. Mike is actively involved in the community and once founded "Sports for Life, LLC" a faith-based athletic training business in Wheaton, Illinois. Mike currently resides in Bexley, Ohio with his wife Sherri. They are the proud parents of four children two grandchildren.

"Mike is passionate about improving healthcare through technology and brings extensive software experience in business development and strategy to AssureCare at a critical time in our journey as innovative leaders of Population Health and Care Management solutions, specifically focused on value-based care. We are witnessing tremendous growth in our business and solution set and are already serving several of the most recognizable names in transformational healthcare services. Mike's leadership will better allow us to scale, innovate, and accelerate our business with the single goal of improving patient health," said Dr. Yousuf J. Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare.

"I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to join the AssureCare team. It's a team passionate about the improvement of population health management while serving many of the world's leading payers, providers, and pharmacies. I am thrilled to be part of the culture and mission that Yousuf is championing," said Mike Palackdharry.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a privately held healthcare technology company that transforms the health management process for payers, providers, and pharmacies by enabling the delivery of higher quality, cost-effective, collaborative care across the complete continuum of care. AssureCare is considered an industry leader in developing a modular, seamless, and truly connected healthcare management system designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable costs associated with population health management.

AssureCare is a Vora Ventures portfolio company with headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. For more information, please visit https://www.assurecare.com or call 513-618-2150.

