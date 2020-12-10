Mike Parker Joins IWCO Direct as Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, announced today that Mike Parker has joined the company as Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer.

"Mike Parker is a recognized thought leader and has been an innovator in omnichannel marketing for more than 20 years. His extensive skills and experience make him an exceptional choice to lead the growth and expansion of our business at this time," said John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct. "We are excited to share Mike's creativity and vision as we continue to deliver growth driving marketing programs for our clients."

"I am really thrilled to join IWCO Direct, the country's leading provider of integrated data driven solutions," said Parker. "The company's positive culture enables great people to utilize innovation and creativity along with the latest technology to deliver solutions that meet the needs of today's marketers."

With more than 20 years experience in digital marketing, Parker's approach is client-centered, and he has partnered with numerous CMOs and their brands to deliver omnichannel business growth through data-driven targeting, personalization, creativity, and innovation.

Parker comes to IWCO Direct following five years as leader of the global digital agency iCrossing, a subsidiary of Hearst Corporation, the largest media company in North America. Parker built on iCrossing's heritage as a leading data-driven performance marketing specialist and combined that with deep content creation capabilities to meet the needs of brands such as Bridgestone, Charles Schwab, DirectTV, and American Express.

Prior to his leadership role with iCrossing, Mike was Global Chief Digital officer of McCann WorldGroup, the world's largest integrated advertising company. Previously he was President of Tribal DDB US and started his career in the airline industry with Cathay Pacific Airways.

About IWCO Direct

As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog.

IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN"); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.

SOURCE IWCO Direct

Related Links

https://www.iwco.com

