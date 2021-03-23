Mike Pence Joins Worldwide Speakers Group

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG) is proud to announce that former Vice President Michael R. Pence has joined their roster of global thought leaders. WWSG will facilitate the Vice President's global speaking engagements exclusively.

"Worldwide Speakers Group is a leader in its industry, and I am honored to join the roster of distinguished thought leaders that WWSG currently represents. I look forward to continue working with Bob Thomas, Dan Sims, and the entire WWSG team," said former Vice President Mike Pence.

As Vice President, Pence championed a number of the Administration's policy priorities, fought to achieve results that delivered unprecedented prosperity for the American people, and chaired the White House Coronavirus Task Force. With regard to his speaking engagements, the former Vice President plans to address leadership; policymaking; and faith, values, and service.

"It is always an honor to represent individuals who have served our country, but especially Vice President Mike Pence" the company's CEO, Bob Thomas said. "His accomplishments over the last four years are undeniable and have positively impacted Americans. The Vice President has exhibited great character, diligence, and resolve through his dedication to his faith and we are thrilled to be representing him as he moves into the private sector. The marketplace has been anxiously anticipating when the Vice President would be available for speaking engagements, so we're pleased to finally be able to fulfill their requests."

The Vice President joins a number of other recent high-profile thought leaders to sign with WWSG upon entering the private sector including Marc Short (Director of Legislative Affairs & Chief of Staff to the Vice President), General John Kelly (Secretary of Homeland Security & Chief of Staff to the President), Joseph Grogan (Assistant to the President & Domestic Policy Council Director), Elaine Chao (Secretary of Transportation), Mark Esper (Secretary of Defense), Dr. Robert Redfield (CDC Director), Seema Verma (CMS Administrator), Dr. Deborah Birx (White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator), and more.

Worldwide Speakers Group operates on six continents representing an elite roster of global thought leaders, working with multinational financial services and healthcare organizations, trade associations, colleges and universities, and public lecture series to skillfully connect them with the world's top speakers. For more information, visit wwsg.com or call (703) 373-WWSG (9974).

