Mike Perry Named President and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Don Hall will become executive chairman and Dave Hall will become executive vice chairman. Perry will continue to build on the company's progress and momentum to transform the business, drive distinguished financial performance and preserve the company's private ownership.

"This is a moment in Hallmark's history in which we are excited about our progress, highlighted by our Greetings business securing a record number of contract wins and renewals, ratings and offerings continuing to thrive in our Crown Media business and Crayola expanding its line of innovative products and Crayola Experience attractions," said Don Hall, executive chairman, Hallmark Cards, Inc. "We are confident in Mike's history of proven leadership to drive the important work ahead by maintaining an elevated focus on our consumer, accelerating our digital commercialization efforts, and delivering best-in-class execution."

"I am honored to continue the legacy of leadership at Hallmark and look forward to sustaining Hallmark's relentless pursuit of engaging with our core shoppers and viewers as the marketplace rapidly evolves," said Perry. "We will continue to build on our momentum and deliver the strategic priorities needed to advance our diverse portfolio of businesses, while continuing the privilege we have at Hallmark of putting care into the world."

Perry began his career at Hallmark in 1989, serving in a variety of leadership positions within Hallmark's core business units, customer management teams and new business development initiatives. In 2009, he was named president and CEO of Crayola, part of Hallmark's portfolio of businesses that manufactures and sells Crayola® brand products worldwide. At that time he also was named a corporate officer.

He was promoted to president of Hallmark Greetings in 2015 and accepted global responsibility for the business in 2018 prior to being appointed to his new role of CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Perry earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts is an emerging business selling a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

