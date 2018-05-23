Mike Prokopeak, Editor-in-Chief of Human Capital Media, to Moderate Bridge by Instructure Learning Leaders Panel at InstructureCon 2018

"The way we learn at work is changing and it is important we provide leaders with best practices so they can either create or improve their workplace learning environments," said Jeff Weber, SVP of People and Places at Instructure. "Research shows almost 100 percent of employees at companies with a strong culture of learning feel engaged at work and are loyal to their company."

The Learning Leaders panel will cover the topics related to the complementary roles of technology and face-to-face learning at work, the importance of creating a learning culture, and how learning can be a tool for upskilling and career growth. Panelists include:

Michelle Braden , Chief Learning Officer and Vice President of Global Learning Excellence for TELUS International, the global arm of Canadian-based TELUS Communications. With over 25 years of experience working in high tech, manufacturing, and BPO firms, she leads a high-performing learning team that has recently won awards such as CLO Learning Elite, CLO Learning in Practice Strategy Award, and ATD Excellence in Practice Management/Leadership Development.





Lindsey Clayton, Product and Technical Training Supervisor for Caterpillar, the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer. With global responsibility for Learning Experience Design & Support, her team provides personalized, high quality, on-demand learning experiences using compelling content delivered via a rich digital ecosystem to help organizations develop employees.





Nate Thompson, Vice President of Technology and Global Operations Strategy and Innovation at OppenheimerFunds, where he supports Culture, Innovation, Automation, Data Science, and User Experience. Nate is a recipient of the Workforce Magazine Game Changer award, and designed and launched Career 2.0, OppenheimerFunds' Future of Work program. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he has led teams at the Global Youth Leadership Summit in the US and India.





Thokozile Lewanika Mpupuni, Group Head of Leadership, Learning and Talent for Barclays Africa Group Limited. Originally a molecular and cell biologist by training, Thokozile joined the corporate world as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she pursued her passion for making a difference in Africa by solving complex societal problems and developing African leaders. She has also worked for Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Discovery Ltd where she led Talent, Leadership, Learning and Organization Development portfolios.





Bryan Kohl, Senior Director of Innovation and Workforce Transformation at Dell EMC. Bryan has an infectious passion for the concept and practice of learning via technology combined with genuine expertise, deep knowledge and ability to develop and deliver highly effective solutions. Before Dell, he managed Talent Development and Retail Education for Bose Corporation.

Big Top Bridge takes place as part of InstructureCon 2018 in the resort town of Keystone, Colo., and runs from July 22–24. During the conference, attendees will hear from industry-leading analysts and seasoned HR practitioners, as well as other peers who are committed to creating workplace cultures of learning and growth. To learn more about InstructureCon 2018, or to register, visit https://events.bizzabo.com/InstCarn2018/page/1321886/bridge.

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge by Instructure is an innovative, outcome-focused talent management suite that empowers businesses to develop their workforce, ensure a better employee experience, and increase employee retention through performance and learning management software. That way, businesses take care of their most valuable asset — their people. Learn more at www.GetBridge.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

