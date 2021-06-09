Mike R. Galli is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike R. Galli is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Leader of the Year for his outstanding contributions in the field of Law in acknowledgment of his commitment as Prosecutor, currently working as a Deputy District Attorney with the Office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney in San Jose California.

Having accrued over 39 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in the field of criminal law, Attorney Galli has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his contributions. He obtained his Doctor of Juris Prudence degree from Santa Clara University. He is devoted to educating attorneys and police officers on the practice of criminal law, especially search and seizure issues.

Since 1984, Mr. Galli has excelled as a deputy district attorney for the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney, where he currently reviews police reports from eight police agencies, files felony and misdemeanor criminal charges, reviews non-narcotic misdemeanor citations to determine eligibility for a pre-filing diversion program, and answers legal questions regarding search and seizure issues from police officers, elected district attorneys, and deputy district attorneys throughout the State of California. Since 2017, he has responded to over 500 inquiries from law enforcement professionals related to his area of expertise from outside of Santa Clara County. He has served as an instructor at the Peace Officer's Standards and Training (POST) Robert Presley Institute of Criminal Investigation since 2007, and as a unit member of the Criminal Complaint Unit at the District Attorney's Office.

Mr. Galli has worked within numerous units as a unit member and supervisor; assigned to the misdemeanor DUI unit, juvenile unit, felony narcotics, asset forfeiture, economic crimes, preliminary examinations and motions, writs and appeals units. He was the assistant supervisor of the narcotics unit twice, was the first supervisor of the narcotics asset forfeiture unit, and supervised the welfare fraud and restitution services units.

He is the creator and author of the California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) Search Warrant Law and Practice Manual (5th Edition). He has authored many written works on search and seizure law, including California Electronic Communication Privacy Act, and California Law on Pen Registers, a 2014 book entitled Warrantless Searches, a 2012 article for CDAA'S Firewall (High-Technology Crimes Newsletter) entitled People v. Diaz: Right Result, but Wrong Rationale; Cell Phone Searches for CDAA'S Firewall; Chapter II, Search and Seizure; Tracking Devices and the Fourth Amendment, for CDAA'S Firewall 2008; Search Warrant sections of the Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge's Duty Manual in 1994 and updated in 2007; Chapter IV, Search Warrants, CDAA's Hate Crime Monograph (1999, 2006 editions); and Drafting Narcotics Search Warrants, for CDAA'S 1988 Prosecutor's Brief. He edited the book High-Technology Crime, by Kenneth S. Rosenblatt.

Recognizing his professional excellence, Mr. Galli was presented with a Commendation Letter from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) Burglary Prevention Unit, a Commendation Letter from the SJPD Narcotics Unit (1989), Santa Clara County Employee of the Month Award (1990), SJPD Excellence Award (1992), CDAA Author of the Year Award (2009), and California Narcotics Officers Association (CNOA) Region One Prosecutor of the Year Award (2016).

