Ernst & Young's annual award celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs building brighter futures

COLUMBIA, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare, a healthcare organization that provides care beyond medicine™ for its members, has just been named a finalist in the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award. The annual award given by Ernst & Young's (EY) recognizes transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare CEO, Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist

Mike Radu was selected by an independent panel of judges. Nominees were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I'm honored to have been named a finalist among this year's worthy contenders," said Mike Radu. "I'm even more grateful to be instrumental in helping to solve this country's healthcare crisis with AbsoluteCare's unique clinical model that goes beyond medicine. We provide a team of incredible healthcare professionals seeking to restore the health to all our vulnerable and chronically ill neighbors."

Regional award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 22, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges of the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be presented at November's annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the country's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. since its inception in 1986 and has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, this award is sponsored by PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. Mid-Atlantic sponsors also include Cresa Global, Inc.; Cooley LLP; DLA Piper LLP; ADP; and Kelly Benefits.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates in seven markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

For more information, visit absolutecare.com.

Contact: Lauren Cutruzzul

410-504-6971

[email protected]

SOURCE AbsoluteCare