Mike Ramseier named president of Kaiser Permanente Colorado

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente announced today that Mike Ramseier is the new regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. In his role, Ramseier will lead all health care and health plan operations for Kaiser Permanente Colorado, which as the state's largest nonprofit health plan provides care for more than 640,000 members.

Ramseier has deep experience in Colorado, having served as president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado from 2011 to 2017. During that time, he implemented comprehensive changes to the delivery of care that improved access, quality, and affordability while leading the organization to record growth and financial performance.

"Mike's knowledge of the health care landscape in Colorado will serve him well as he takes on leadership of the Colorado region," said Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson. "Throughout his career he has demonstrated the deep commitment to providing access to affordable, high-quality health care and building healthy communities that is at the core of Kaiser Permanente's mission."

Prior to leading Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Colorado, Ramseier served in a series of leadership positions with the organization over more than a decade. Most recently, Ramseier served as executive vice president and market president for the Western region of Beacon Health Options, a national leader in behavioral health management.

Ramseier will report directly to Gregory A. Adams, executive vice president and group president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals.

"Five decades ago, Kaiser Permanente became the first organization in Colorado to offer health care and health coverage together," said Adams. "Mike's expertise in all aspects of health plan operations and his connections to the local communities will benefit our members and patients as he leads our continuing commitment to provide high-quality, accessible and affordable health care to the people of Colorado."

"I am excited and honored for this opportunity to carry on the mission of Kaiser Permanente in a state that has meant so much to me," Ramseier said. "I have always believed that the best care is care that is centered on the needs of the patient, and Kaiser Permanente's integrated model is ideal for meeting those needs in terms of quality, consumer experience and affordability."

