Mike Rother Joins Automotive Ventures as Managing Partner of Consulting

Rother is a 20-year automotive industry veteran serving in various leadership roles throughout his career for well-known organizations such as Kelley Blue Book, HomeNet Automotive, and NextGear Capital. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dealer.com.

"The pace of change in automotive has accelerated and businesses need expert advice from people they trust."

"I'm thrilled to have a chance to work with Mike again," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "His deep experience, knowledge of the space, and industry connections make him a perfect fit to lead AVStrategy. He has a comprehensive understanding of the entrepreneurial journey and the levers needed to energize growth, having developed and guided early-stage startups throughout his career. Mike has an extensive technology background and understands how to grow companies based on market dynamics and their particular stage of development. I couldn't be happier that he's joined our team, and I look forward to working closely together."

Founded by Greenfield in 2014, Automotive Ventures is an authority in the areas of technology investments, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and growth strategies for early-stage startups in the automotive industry.

In addition to his previous business leadership roles, Rother's professional background is rooted in technology. He is a Magna Cum Laude computer science graduate, a software engineer, and a product development marketing strategist.

"Automotive Ventures puts integrity first and I'm proud to be part of this team," said Mike Rother. "The pace of change in automotive has accelerated and, more than ever, businesses need expert advice from people they trust who bring experience, strategic insight, and access to the right connections. We live in a very execution-oriented environment, and delivering on goals and targets is mission critical. Our ultimate objective is to build true value and help businesses achieve more than they thought possible. I'm excited to lend my expertise as an integral part of this process."

According to Greenfield, demand for the company's services has grown, particularly over the past six months, and 2021 appears to be a busy year for companies looking to invest in the space.

"While the auto industry is quite large, I'm always amazed at just how small it is in terms of relationships," said Greenfield. "Industry response to Automotive Ventures has been great due in large part to the fact that we strategically and purposefully partner with the right clients, provide the right advice, and make the right connections for them."

To watch Steve Greenfield's interview with Mike Rother, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziS8Yf7YRT4.

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures is the resource for automotive technology entrepreneurs and financial & strategic acquirers. The company, founded in 2014 by industry veteran Steve Greenfield, offers fundraising, growth strategy and transaction guidance. Visit http://www.automotiveventures.com for more information.

SOURCE Automotive Ventures

Related Links

https://www.automotiveventures.com/

