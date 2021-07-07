Mike Rothmiller, LAPD OCID & Douglas Thompson Share the Truth about Marilyn Monroe's Death in New Book

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on unseen police files, Marilyn Monroe's private diary and first-hand testimony, this book makes the most persuasive case yet that Robert Kennedy was directly responsible for her death. It details Marilyn Monroe's tumultuous personal involvement with him and his brother, President John Kennedy.

Bombshell: The Night Bobby Kennedy Killed Marilyn Monroe

The new evidence and testimony are provided by Mike Rothmiller who, as an agent of the Organized Crime Intelligence Division (OCID) of the LAPD, had direct personal access to hundreds of secret files on exactly what happened at Marilyn Monroe's Californian home on August 5, 1962.

With his training and specialist knowledge, Rothmiller used that unseen information to get to the heart of the matter, to the people who were there the night Marilyn Monroe died - two of whom played major roles in the cover-up - and the wider conspiracy to protect the Kennedys at all costs.

There will be those with doubts, but to them, the lawman - who has advised the White House, the Pentagon and international crime agencies - says the printed, forensic and oral evidence are totally convincing. He insists: "If I presented my evidence in any court of law, I'd get a conviction."

Authors: Mike Rothmiller served for ten years with the Los Angeles Police Department [LAPD], including five years as a deep undercover detective with the Organized Crime Intelligence Division [OCID]. He is the author of numerous books, his first, LA Secret Police: Inside the Elite LAPD Spy Network, was a New York Times bestseller. Alongside his dedication to public service, Mike Rothmiller has established a media career producing television documentaries and working as a correspondent and presenter for America's PBS, ESPN and other international television markets.

Douglas Thompson is the author of major Hollywood biographies to revelatory bestsellers about remarkable people and events. The author, broadcaster and international journalist is a regular contributor to major newspapers and magazines worldwide. With Christine Keeler, he wrote her revealing memoir The Truth At Last. His bestseller, The Dark Heart of Hollywood, detailed the history and influence of organized crime on the film capital and is being developed as a multi-season television series.

Bombshell: The Night Bobby Kennedy Killed Marilyn Monroe published by Ad Lib Publishers on July 8, 2021 in paperback, $16.95.

