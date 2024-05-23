Mike Rowe Presents SOMETHING TO STAND FOR Coming to Theaters Nationwide - Beginning June 27

TICKETS ON SALE BEGINNING MAY 24

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Broadcasting Network, Fathom, Impact Productions and mikeroweWORKS announce the release of SOMETHING TO STAND FOR with Mike Rowe, premiering in theaters nationwide beginning June 27th.

SOMETHING TO STAND FOR promises to be a journey like no other, as Rowe takes viewers on a captivating adventure that uncovers some of the lesser-known stories in American history. From the American Revolution to World War II, the Civil Rights movement, and beyond, viewers will be fascinated by the accounts of these brave men and women who gave us something to stand for.

"This project is a tribute to the American spirit and the heroes who helped shape our country," says Rowe. "I am excited to share these untold stories and highlight the extraordinary sacrifices made by these remarkable individuals."

SYNOPSIS: Join America's favorite storyteller on an epic journey to the heart of Washington DC. Drawing from his blockbuster podcast The Way I Heard It, and TV show The Story Behind the Story, this cinematic tour de force will take viewers to the frontlines of the American Revolution, World War II, the Civil Rights movement, and more. Part mystery, part history—each harrowing tale tells a story you've never heard, about the patriots who built our country. From the legendary rebels we call the "Founding Fathers" to unknown Marines of Iwo Jima—these are the Americans who risked everything to build the country we love and call home. The American heroes who gave us... something to stand for!

About Trinity Broadcasting Network:

TBN stands as a global beacon of faith, spanning 175 nations and broadcasting in 17 languages through over 30 global networks. From the insightful perspectives of personalities like Mike Huckabee, the storytelling of Mike Rowe, and the unparalleled adventurer Bear Grylls, to the guidance of America's favorite therapist Dr. Phil, TBN offers a diverse array of inspirational content. At TBN, programming is infused with hope, grace, and family values, resonating with audiences worldwide. TBN illuminates, uplifts, and enriches the lives of all who watch.

About MRW Productions:

Best known for creating and hosting the iconic TV show Dirty Jobs, Mike Rowe created MRW Productions to tell stories that satisfy curiosity without pretension. Whether it's highlighting folks whose hobbies got out of hand in Somebody's Gotta Do It, searching for bloody do-gooders making a difference in their communities in the Emmy-winning Returning the Favor, showing how the world is interconnected in Six Degrees, or telling unknown stories about well-known people in the hit podcast The Way I Heard It, MRW Productions continues to tap Americans on the shoulder and say, "This is someone you should know."

About Fathom:

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Impact Productions:

Impact Productions has built a reputation for unifying inspiring messages with captivating entertainment. Over the last two decades, Impact has partnered with TBN to produce hundreds of hours of inspirational programming, collaborating with top faith leaders like Joel Osteen, Steven Furtick, Joyce Meyer, and T.D. Jakes. Impact's team of storytellers has created content for NBCUniversal, Harper Collins, Sony Pictures, Disney+, and more. Impact creatives have overseen the creation of an extensive catalog of content for brands like VeggieTales, MikeRoweWorks, and singer Andrea Bocelli.

