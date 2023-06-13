Mike Royster Takes on CEO Role at Tompkins Ventures

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tompkins Ventures, a premier business matchmaking firm, has promoted COO Mike Royster to the position of CEO. In his new position, Royster, who has 3 decades of experience managing Logistics and Distribution on a global basis for major companies, will run Tompkins Ventures' 5 practices: Leadership, Entrepreneurial Growth, Technology, Logistics and Facilities.

Mike Royster, CEO, Tompkins Ventures
"Chairman Jim Tompkins and I started in 2020 with 1 Logistics Partner and 1 Technology Partner," Royster said. "Growth has more than doubled during each of our first 2 years, and now we have 100s of Partners across the globe. The building blocks are in place, and we see this innovative niche of business matchmaking as having an unlimited growth horizon for the next few years."

Royster said he loves Tompkins Ventures' innovations and partnerships with the latest in technology, transportation, distribution and artificial intelligence. His favorite part? When Partners and clients come together to devise a solution that delivers extraordinary results for the client company.

Royster has the industry experience and the right matchmaking disposition, said Tompkins, who previously built a leading supply chain consultancy from a kitchen startup. When Royster joined as employee No. 2 in 2020, Tompkins Ventures did not have a Logistics Practice.

"Now that's our largest practice, and Mike's responsible for that," Tompkins said.

"I'm excited to have Mike come alongside as we continue to grow the organization. I am excited about the quality of people who have invested substantial time in building this company, the number of partners we work with and the enterprises all over the world who now rely on us. It would be delinquent not to have a succession plan and another leader at the helm to trust with their livelihoods, their participation and their commitment."

About Tompkins Ventures

Tompkins Ventures matches your enterprise's challenges with our network of 100s of Partners to make good companies great. Our toolbox is unlimited, as every Tompkins Ventures Partner has decades of experience helping companies become great in the five major factors for business success: Leadership, Entrepreneurial Growth, Technology, Supply Chain and Facilities. Your core competency is your business. Our core competency is selecting the right Partner(s) to collaborate with your executive teams. Our network is based in the U.S. but operates on all continents except Antarctica. For more, visit www.tompkinsventures.com.

