Mike Sterner Joins ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales as a Sales Engineer

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales welcomes Mike Sterner as the latest addition to our Spokane Sales Engineering team. His well-rounded skills in the industry will help to strengthen the company's position and build lasting relationships in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are excited to have Mike join our team. His combined experience as a Mechanical Designer and HVAC Account Executive will be instrumental in driving our growth," said Andrew Asper, Spokane Branch Manager at ACI. "His ability to craft solutions with contractors and engineers will make Mike a great addition to our Spokane team."

"I am very grateful to join the team at ACI," says Mike Sterner. "Here I've found a very talented team of HVAC professionals, and with their help, I will strive to deliver excellent customer service and support to the Eastern Washington region."

During his decade-long tenure as an Account Executive for another rep firm, Mike successfully drove sales and market development for VRF and ductless heat pump systems for plan-spec and design-build projects, building lasting relationships with engineers, contractors, and end users. His role included conducting factory-certified training on equipment installation, programming, and start-up, ensuring contractors and owners were well-prepared to operate systems efficiently. He has also worked as a Mechanical Designer for a consulting engineering firm, contributing to the creation of innovative HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial projects, collaborating across the industry to deliver top-notch solutions.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. With a team of thirty-six degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

