Mike Stucki Joins Systel as Director of Business Development

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader in rugged computing, announced the hire of Mike Stucki as director of business development for Air Force programs. Stucki will lead the company's strategy and sales expansion within the U.S. Air Force. Stucki has over 18 years of corporate sales and military experience, most recently at L3 Wescam where he was instrumental in their expansion from airborne surveillance and targeting into the land systems domain. Stucki is a LtCol serving in the Joint Knowledge Management Officer, Joint Planning Operations in the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command (JECC) U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Mike Stucki, Director of Business Development for Air Force Programs at Systel, Inc.

"Mike is a proven sales executive with a long and successful track record in developing new business and providing vision and leadership in pursuit of strategic goals," said James Kwon, vice-president of sales at Systel. "We are excited to welcome him on-board to lead our expansion within the U.S. Air Force market space."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged computing products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced military platforms and vehicles including ISR/ASW aircraft, unmanned autonomous systems, and next-generation combat vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

SOURCE Systel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.systelusa.com

