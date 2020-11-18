Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Launches New Sports Nutritional Supplement Line

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide television sensation, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino of "Jersey Shore" and "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is BACK and BETTER than ever. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino lived his last couple of years by the motto "the comeback is always greater than the setback" and he is living proof that if you stay positive and focused... you can accomplish anything and build an even better story. Since his TV debut, Sorrentino was known for his abs and justifiably so because he has spent the majority of his life maintaining a healthy physique. Already having a diligent supplement routine and understanding the industry, he thought it was the perfect venture for him. Now in the best shape of his life, who better to design and tailor a supplement line to meet the needs of all who want to get in shape, stay in shape and be healthy.

BROTRITION offers clean, high quality, cutting edge products. With his signature names, tag lines and quotes of motivation on each bottle, they are releasing a Pure Whey/Pure Whey Isolate BROtein (a cleaner, purer protein powder) in 3 delicious flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate and, of course, Mike's favorite "FUNFETTIS." Along with their BROtein line, BroTrition created a pre-workout, to energize fitness enthusiasts to get them through their vigorous work outs. The BDS GRENADE is launching with a Fruit Punch, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon. Be on the lookout for more flavors to come. Mike's line of supplements wouldn't be complete without a product to get those "Situation Abs" that got him the name he is most famous for, SITUATION ABS are a fat burner that help speed up your metabolism and enhance the lipogenic fat burning effect.

BROTRITION is available at www.Brotrition.com and a growing number of retail stores nationwide.

About Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Worldwide television celebrity, Mike Sorrentino, also known as "The Situation," quickly made his mark in the entertainment industry since his television debut in 2009 on the hit MTV reality series "Jersey Shore." After his Jersey Shore days, Sorrentino appeared on multiple shows like, "Dancing With The Stars" and "Worst Cooks In America." He also worked with notable brands including GNC and Reebok. Most recently, Jersey Shore is back with a reboot, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." In this series, Mike debuts the new sober and inspirational Situation, as well as college sweetheart and wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Currently breaking records, the reboot has been picked up for its fourth season.

About Brotrition

Created by worldwide television celebrity, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Brotrition offers clean, high quality and cutting-edge supplements. The product line includes protein, pre-workout, BCAA's and a fat burner. Brotrition's mission is to provide all the tools consumers need to achieve their goals and become a happier and healthier person.

