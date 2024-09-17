Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Launches The Archangels Centers: A New Era in Rehabilitation and Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide television star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, known for MTV's Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation, proudly announces the launch of The Archangels Centers, a cutting-edge rehabilitation and mental health facility in New Jersey. Partnering with Ascend Behavioral Health Network, The Archangels Centers is set to transform addiction and mental health treatment through high-quality, accessible, and compassionate care.

The Archangels Centers Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Archangels Centers is committed to providing exceptional support for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. With a mission to offer hope and personalized support, the facility will deliver comprehensive, evidence-based treatment plans that address each person's unique needs.

Mike Sorrentino's personal journey has significantly shaped the vision for The Archangels Centers. Having achieved nearly nine years of sobriety, Sorrentino's recovery has fueled his passion for helping others. His memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, published in December 2023, reflects his triumph over adversity and his commitment to a positive lifestyle. The book has touched many lives, reinforcing his message of hope.

For Sorrentino, launching Archangels Centers represents the culmination of his personal recovery journey and professional aspirations. Essential to this journey has been the unwavering support of his wife, Lauren, who has been crucial in his recovery. Lauren is excited to be involved in The Archangels Centers, sharing in Mike's vision of providing hope and assistance to those in need. Together, they are committed to creating a facility that embodies their shared values of compassion and resilience.

The leadership team at The Archangels Centers includes the managing partners of Ascend Behavioral Health Network led by Chief Executive Officer, Samantha Hewett CRRA, NCMI and Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Joseph Milisitz LMHC, alongside partners, Mike "SM1LO" Smilo and Ian Tracy. Ascend's management team brings well over 75 years of experience within the behavioral health industry. Smilo, a visionary serial entrepreneur and multi-unit franchisee, brings strategic insight and financial expertise to the team. He founded The Smilo Group, an investment company focused on lifestyle, music and entertainment, medical and aesthetics, and the food and beverage (F&B) sectors. Smilo's ability to launch and scale businesses will help drive Archangels Centers' mission forward.

Archangels Centers will offer a broad spectrum of services for adults and adolescents, including Mental Health Programs, Substance Use Programs, and Ancillary Services. The facility is slated to open in early 2025, with plans to expand to additional locations in the near future. For more information about Archangels Centers and its services, please visit archangelcenters.com

About Ascend Behavioral Health Network: Ascend Behavioral Health Network is a parent company that owns and operates behavioral health facilities, with four current locations and two more opening in 2025. It has a national management team of over 15 professionals providing C-level leadership and comprehensive support in admissions, operations, management, billing, and quality assurance. Partnering with Archangels, Ascend aims to establish new centers nationwide, realizing Mike Sorrentino's vision of delivering accessible and compassionate care across the country.

About The Archangel Centers: Archangel Centers, founded in partnership with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ascend Behavioral Health Networks, provides comprehensive care for individuals struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues, and co-occurring disorders. Inspired by Mike's personal journey from addiction to long-term recovery, Archangel Centers combines his passion for helping others with Ascend's clinical expertise. Archangel Centers specialize in transformative care tailored for both adolescents and adults, offering evidence-based programs that ignite real change. With a focus on holistic healing, Archangel Centers empower each individual to rise above challenges and reclaim a brighter, healthier future.

Media Contact:

Deven Turner

914-908-0789

[email protected]

SOURCE The Archangels Centers