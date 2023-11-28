Mike Tyson And Carma HoldCo Partner with Hudson Cannabis to Bring Powerhouse Cannabis Brand, Tyson 2.0, to New York

The heavyweight champion is working with one of New York's leading cannabis cultivators to bring his brand to his home state

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson and global brand house, CarmaHold Co, today announced the arrival of their cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, to New York in partnership with leading cultivator, Hudson Cannabis.

This exciting venture marks a significant milestone for Tyson 2.0, which aims to bring a new level of quality and innovation to the market, combining Tyson's passion for health and wellness with Hudson Cannabis' expertise in cannabis cultivation and clean product development.

"Working with Mike to bring Tyson 2.0 to life has been such an exciting journey and the audience reaction has been outstanding," said Adam Wilks, Co-founder and CEO of CarmaHold CO. "When we began plans to launch in New York, Hudson Cannabis was our top choice as a partner. We're excited to be working with their team and can't wait for New Yorkers to experience Tyson 2.0."

"As a native New Yorker myself, I'm thrilled to bring Tyson 2.0 to my hometown," said Tyson. "This brand represents a culmination of my personal journey towards holistic wellbeing and my belief in the power of cannabis to promote a balanced lifestyle."

Hudson Cannabis, known for its commitment to producing premium, sustainable cannabis products, is equally enthusiastic about this partnership. "I am honored to welcome Tyson into our family of New York brands. It's a partnership that goes beyond business," said Melany Dobson, CEO of Hudson Cannabis. "There is a shared commitment to excellence, to the relentless pursuit of the highest standards in New York cannabis, and to the spirit and determination of New Yorkers."

Through this partnership, Tyson 2.0 will offer a range of meticulously crafted products, including flower, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles, all designed to provide consumers with an exceptional cannabis experience and available for purchase at Hudson Cannabis partners across New York state.

Tyson 2.0, CarmaHold Co. and Hudson Cannabis will be hosting an exclusive launch event in New York on December 8th that will bring together industry leaders, influencers, and cannabis enthusiasts for a first look at Tyson 2.0's offerings. Attendees can expect an immersive experience showcasing the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Mike Tyson will also be hosting a fan meet-and-greet experience alongside Tyson 2.0, CarmaHold Co. and Hudson Cannabis on December 8th and 9th. Details are as follows:

  • December 8th, 4:00pm - 5:00pm: Conbud Dispensary, 85 Delancey Street, New York, NY
  • December 9th, 2:00pm - 3:00pm: Strain Stars Dispensary, 1815 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale, NY

For more information about Tyson 2.0, please visit www.tyson20.com.

About Tyson 2.0
Tyson 2.0 is a premium cannabis brand founded by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The brand is dedicated to delivering high-quality cannabis products that promote holistic well-being and a balanced lifestyle. With a focus on innovation, Tyson 2.0 is set to make a significant impact in the cannabis industry.

About Hudson Cannabis
Hudson Cannabis is a leading cultivator and processor producing the highest quality cannabis in New York State. Located on a 580-acre regenerative farm in Hudson Valley, Hudson Cannabis' innovative farming techniques utilize a closed-loop system that replenishes the ecosystem, nurtures biodiversity, sequesters carbon, and reduces overall waste. By harnessing the full powers of the sun, earth, and moon, they offer organically-grown, naturally-potent products that benefit our people, plants, and planet.

About Carma HoldCo.
Carma HoldCo is a leading house of brands that creates icon-inspired products through licensing that evoke deep consumer connection. Carma HoldCo is the brand house behind Mike Tyson's Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair's Ric Flair Drip, and Wooooo! Energy, two-time GRAMMY winner Future's EVOL by Future, and Hulk Hogan's Immortal by Hulk Hogan. Distribution of Carma HoldCo's products spans 110,000+ retailers across 40 states and 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit: https://carmaholdco.com

Media Inquiries:
Lindsey Cosgrove
[email protected] 

SOURCE Carma HoldCo

