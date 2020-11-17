Mike Tyson and GameOn Technology Team up on New Chat Experience

"Mike Tyson is such an iconic name in both the sports and entertainment world," said Kalin Stanojev, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of GameOn Technology. "As fans ourselves, we are excited to have the opportunity to work with Mike and bring the unique facets of his personality to chat in a fun, authentic way that fans can relate to."

"GameOn's technology is helping me reach my fans and provide them with access to my world in an easy, accessible way," said Mike Tyson. "Whether they're a fan of my fights, podcast, or other projects, I love that I can update my supporters with my ideas, history and upcoming news all in one place, and in real-time."

The Mike Tyson Bot for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences.

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and is based in San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

