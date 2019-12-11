Mike Tyson and Tyson Ranch Partner with Futurola to Launch New Line of Premium Rolling Equipment

Futurola, The Future of Rolling™, is known for producing world-class rolling and smoking accessories. Futurola was founded from Future Coffee Shop in Amsterdam in 1996. Driven by the spirit of innovation, Futurola continuously evolves to lead and exceed industry standards; to develop world-class lines of rolling and production devices that cater to consumers and businesses of many types.

The Amsterdam and U.S. based company's exclusive line of Mike Tyson accessories will include a custom roller and terpene-infused blunt wraps and cones— with more products to be released in 2020.

"We're thrilled to announce our new line of premium rolling equipment in conjunction with Futurola," said Tyson Ranch CEO, Rob Hickman. "Both Tyson Ranch and Futurola share a commitment to outstanding quality– and we could not have found a better partner for our first international co-branding deal."

"We know the crowds at MJBizCon will be as excited as we are about the new Futurola X Mike Tyson accessories," he added.

The world's largest cannabis industry B2B event, this year's MJBizCon will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from December 11-13. Roughly 35,000 marijuana industry professionals, investors and entrepreneurs expected to attend the three-day conference.

About The Ranch Companies

The Ranch Companies, Inc. was founded by iconic boxer and entertainer Mike Tyson and branding expert Rob Hickman to create a diversified cannabis company. The Company leverages the unique operating backgrounds of management together with the massive marketability of top-tier celebrities with high-value international brands. The Company does not engage in any "plant-touching" operations but supports numerous aspects of the segment with their encompassing goods and services.

About Tyson Ranch Entertainment

Tyson Ranch Entertainment produces Mike's podcast "Hotboxin with Mike Tyson" and plans to announce and launch additional projects early 2020, while also providing creative services for the portfolio of brands owned and operated by The Ranch Companies.

SOURCE Tyson Ranch