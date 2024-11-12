Mike Tyson announces Iron Remedy MD a Concierge Men's Health Program to Treat Low Testosterone

Mike Tyson and Iron Remedy MD provide a comprehensive solution for men suffering from low testosterone and overall wellbeing decline, offering a HIPAA compliant telehealth solution that facilitates clinical evaluations, in-depth lab testing, and access to U.S. licensed doctors. Tyson's personal journey with hormone therapy inspired the creation of Iron Remedy MD, driven by his vision to empower men to take control of their health to live a happier lifestyle and clinically solve Low T.

"I founded Iron Remedy MD because I want to help men who are suffering from low testosterone be able to live a more powerful and productive life," says Tyson. "This program has had a tremendous impact on my outlook on life, and I am excited every day to see what can be accomplished. I want men to know there are solutions to create the best version of yourself. Iron Remedy MD is here to help with certified doctors and respected compounding pharmacies."

Iron Remedy MD offers a range of treatment options, including topical, oral and injectable treatment plans that can help increase muscle mass, improve sexual health, and provide elevated energy levels for men.

The telehealth platform provides an integrated experience for users, allowing them to complete online health questionnaires, undergo lab testing, and consult with U.S. licensed doctors, all from the comfort of their homes. Medication when prescribed is discreetly shipped directly to the patient.

With a mission to address the alarming prevalence of low testosterone and its associated symptoms, Iron Remedy MD offers a lifeline to men seeking a better quality of life. The company's commitment to clinical excellence, combined with Mike Tyson's vision will propel Iron Remedy MD into a league of its own in the future of men's health.

About Iron Remedy MD

Iron Remedy MD is a virtual clinical practice founded by Mike Tyson and Ocenture to provide advanced clinical care in regenerative medicine focused on male testosterone and unique high-performance products. Iron Remedy MD is dedicated to the advancement of men's health through proprietary developed technology, detailed lab programs, clinically prescribed treatment protocols backed by U.S. licensed physicians, and respected compound pharmacies. For more information, visit ironremedymd.com.

About Ocenture

Ocenture provides healthcare technology solutions helping companies develop customized clinical path of care programs. Ocenture is an industry leader in private label product development and systems integration. Ocenture's diverse product line and speed to market capabilities help companies stay ahead of the competitive curve by creating scalable engineering approaches and providing turn-key and customized clinical care ecosystems. For more information, visit ocenture.com.

