Mike Tyson exclusive UNCUT interview on Discovered.tv

Discovered USA, Inc, developed Discovered as a fair trade distribution alternative for Creators, shifting the revenue share paradigm towards Creators.

Discovered advantages:

Free to join and supported by global advertising revenue

50-50 revenue share to creators, with payments direct to bank or PayPal

Connect and collaborate with fans and fellow creators

Get discovered and endorsed by the world's largest brands

Transparency: Creator dashboard and real-time revenue tracking

Junior Coimbra, CEO of Rap 77 said "I have done a number of interviews with sports figures but I feel grateful for the opportunity to interview one of the most dynamic personalities to enter the world of sports. Mike Tyson is a boxing Icon".

Tyson is considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time and reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. He won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 in Round 1. "Iron" Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title.

"Discovered was developed for creators in music, film, gaming and TV," says Charles Pankey, chief revenue officer. "Our importance has only increased due to the global pandemic. Creators from around the world, need an outlet for their work."

"Content creators can monetize their videos from day one. There are no subscriber barriers, no need to buy advertising".

Find the Discovered app for Android and iOS through the Google Play Store and App Store.

Discovered is a globally connected digital platform and social network for the distribution of music, film, gaming and TV content. Discovered generates revenue and builds audiences for filmmakers, musicians, gamers and content creators. Discovered is a hub for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators on one platform.

