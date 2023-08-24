Mike Tyson is Coming to Amsterdam: Meet the Champ at "Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0" on Sept. 13th

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss your chance to meet Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world turned cannabis entrepreneur extraordinaire, on Wednesday, September 13th, at his exquisite, new European enclave, "Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0."

Coffeeshop Tyson 2.0 Coffeeshop Tyson 2.0

Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 is at Spuistraat 222, 1012 VT Amsterdam, near Soho House and the W Hotel, within a 15-minute walk from Central Station. The Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 features an exquisite glass bar made in collaboration with Tyson 2.0's partner Stündenglass and features a selection of Tyson 2.0 collaborations from the Champ's partners, Futurola, G-Pen, and Stündenglass.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike Tyson to Coffeeshop Tyson 2.0 in Amsterdam. His passion for the cannabis industry resonates deeply with our city's rich history and culture. I've witnessed our community and international visitors' excitement since we opened just over four months ago. Prepare for an event unlike any other," said Coffeeshop Tyson 2.0 Director Eduard Kempel.

"Mike Tyson's influence and rise to superstardom in the boxing world was unprecedented, and his transition and growth in the cannabis industry has been just as remarkable to watch," said Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks. "With his undeniable charisma and our undisputed Tyson 2.0 products, I know this visit will be an unforgettable experience for fans in Amsterdam who join us."

Located in the heart of Amsterdam, Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Don't miss out. Meet Mike Tyson and experience the Tyson 2.0 product line at Spuistraat 222, 1012 VT on September 13th.

For more information, visit www.coffeeshoptyson.com now.

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 launched in October 2021, founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson and serial entrepreneur Chad Bronstein. Today it is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the United States. Tyson 2.0's award-winning cannabis line includes choice flower, pure concentrates, and consumables that pack a punch, all renowned for their exceptional quality, consistency, and affordable pricing.

Tyson 2.0 is available in select U.S. states and Canadian provinces through partnerships with best-in-class cannabis operators so that discerning cannabis enthusiasts can enjoy undisputed cannabis anywhere. To learn more, visit www.tyson20.com or shop TYSON 2.0 merchandise at www.shoptyson20.com.

About Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0

Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 is Mike Tyson's debut European showcase for Tyson 2.0's celebrated cannabis products and lifestyle offerings. The Champ's approximately 111.5 square meter shop on Spuistraat 222 is an immersive brick-and-mortar experience that's the first of its kind worldwide, stocked with best-in-class collaborative products from Tyson 2.0 and Futurola, G-Pen, Stündenglass and more.

Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 features Tyson's classic iconography, with red and black accents, alongside exposed brick walls and light oak furnishings, and an exquisite glass bar made in collaboration with Stündenglass alongside a warm and inviting lounge area for patrons to enjoy.

SOURCE Tyson 2.0