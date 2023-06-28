Mike Tyson Returns with A Tiger in New TYSON 2.0 x Futurola Video Celebrating Their Successful Partnership

"Roll with me. TYSON 2.0. Futurola. The future of rolling," said Mike Tyson, during the closing of the cinematic new commercial.

MIAMI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Tyson, the iconic boxer, entrepreneur, entertainer, cannabis advocate, and co-founder of premium cannabis brand TYSON 2.0., has unveiled an exciting new video standing alongside a tiger, smoking one of his bestselling Futurola x TYSON 2.0 Blunt Cones, sold in 13 countries, as a nod to the brands shared global success.

Tyson 2.0 x Futurola. Roll Like A Legend, Be A Legend™

"We are thrilled with the success of our partnership with Tyson 2.0," said Patrik Eriksson, Partner of Futurola. "Together, we have created a truly innovative and high-quality product line that has resonated with consumers around the world."

Each Futurola x TYSON 2.0 Blunt Cone is a masterful blend of tobacco-free, cruelty-free, vegan, blunt paper and terpenes from Tyson's favorite TYSON 2.0 strain, "The Toad." Individual blunt cones are rolled with care by skilled artisans, following the most stringent quality-control standards to ensure consistency in the finished result, and each is individually packaged in shatter-resistant glass tubes.

"We are confident that our partnership will continue to be successful in the years to come," said Eriksson. "We have many exciting new products in the pipeline, and we look forward to sharing them with our customers around the world."

"Mike Tyson's passion and dedication are reflected in everything we do at TYSON 2.0. Futurola shares this devotion to excellence, so the commercial made perfect sense," said Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0. "And by revisiting Mike's iconic relationship with tigers in this video, we symbolize the powerful bond between our brands, TYSON 2.0 and Futurola, and our shared commitment to delivering an undisputed experience customers expect from us."

About Tyson 2.0

TYSON 2.0 launched in October 2021, founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson and serial entrepreneur Chad Bronstein. Today it is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the United States. TYSON 2.0's award-winning cannabis line includes choice flower, pure concentrates, and consumables that pack a punch, all renowned for their exceptional quality, consistency, and affordable pricing. Today, TYSON 2.0., a Carma HoldCo brand, has its cannabis, branded accessories, and other products across a vast global network of more than 100,000 retail outlets that span 17 countries.

TYSON 2.0 is available in select U.S. states and Canadian provinces through partnerships with best-in-class cannabis operators so that discerning cannabis enthusiasts can enjoy undisputed cannabis anywhere. To learn more, visit www.tyson20.com or shop TYSON 2.0 merchandise at www.shoptyson20.com.

About Futurola

Since 1996, Futurola has been Amsterdam's leading rolling papers and smoking equipment brand. Futurola's roots date back to 1984 when the famous coffee shop, "Future," opened near Central Station. Today Futurola is widely recognized as Europe's top brand of hand-crafted rolling papers, machines, and other superior smoke rolling accessories. To learn more about Futurola, visit: www.futurola.com .

