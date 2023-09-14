Mike Tyson To Appear At InterTabac 2023 With Futurola

News provided by

Carma HoldCo

14 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

The boxing icon will appear at the trade show in Dortmund on September 15 on behalf of Tyson 2.0 to announce the release of a new product with Futurola.  

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to appear at the InterTabac trade show on September 15 from 2:00-4:45pm.

Representing his Carma HoldCo brand, Tyson 2.0, Tyson will be seated at the booth of partner Futurola, where he'll be announcing their newest cone product collaboration. The booth will be located in Hall 5, D14, and Tyson will be in attendance from 2:00-3:15pm.

Futurola is a leading producer of world-class rolling and smoking accessories like the Futurola x TYSON 2.0 Blunt Cones, a masterful blend of tobacco-free, cruelty-free, blunt paper and terpenes from Tyson's favorite strain, the Toad.

"We're thrilled to have Mike at the Futurola booth of such a key international event in the tobacco and smoking accessories space," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo.

The boxer will also be at the trade show representing his partnership with J-brands, producer of high-quality CBD and Hemp products including vapes, pre-rolled joints and blunts, hard candy, gummies, flower and oils. He can be found at their booth in Hall 8, D14 from 3:30-4:45pm.

About Carma HoldCo
Carma HoldCo creates iconic global brands through licensing and is the brand house behind Mike Tyson's Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair's Ric Flair Drip, and Wooooo! Energy, two-time GRAMMY winner Future's EVOL by Future, and Hulk Hogan's Immortal by Hulk Hogan.

Media Inquiries:
Brian J. Roberts
Chief Communications Officer, CarmaHold Co.
Tel: +1.908.616.7822 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Carma HoldCo

Also from this source

Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan Will Appear at CHAMPS Trade Show on July 20 for Carma HoldCo

Out Now: Ric Flair's "Wooooo Energy!" Mushroom Infused Energy Drink by Carma HoldCo x LGNDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.