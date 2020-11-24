Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Week Has Arrived With A Weigh-In And Face-Off This Friday At 5pm ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral entertainment platform Triller today announced an iconic, in-person and COVID-19 regulated, never-before-seen weigh-in and face-off, bringing Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. face to face for the first time. Hosted by Barry Eget, the weigh-in will start at 5PM ET on November 27th and will be available globally including on www.TysonOnTriller.com.

"Just when you think this event couldn't get any better, it does. Fans are in for a one-of-a-kind weigh-in next Friday, and it will be nothing less than iconic. Triller has truly poured its heart and soul into creating an experience that matches this legendary moment," says Bobby Sarnevesht, Triller's Executive Chair.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8pm ET, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00 pm ET. The event can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and is also available on PPV streaming at www.tysonontriller.com. The event is $49.99.

The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter with memorable, multi-song performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo. Commentators include a unique lineup of industry megastars including undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion and one of MMA's Pound-for-Pound best, Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya as well as Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion Sugar, Ray Leonard.

The musical acts lineup will no longer include a performance from rapper, singer, and songwriter, DaBaby. "DaBaby unfortunately has to pull out from the performance due to ongoing family obligations. He is appreciative of the Triller team for their support and understanding. The Triller team wishes him the best during this current situation and looks forward to working with him in the future," says Ryan Kavanaugh, fight producer and Triller co-owner.

It is the first live sporting event produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Jimmy Burchfield Jr., Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht, and Nakisa Bidarian.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in seconds with features including an exclusive set of Triller Lenses powered by Snap, interactive Text Over Video, and Mashtraxx music editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

ABOUT MIKE TYSON'S LEGENDS ONLY LEAGUE

Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is a sports league created as a partnership between Mike Tyson and Sophie Watts's Eros Innovations. We are a next-generation venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action. We create full-scale live events, deliver premium content and consumer products, and provide full-service management for the greatest athletes the globe has ever known. For more information, please visit legendsonlyleague.com.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Triller

Related Links

https://www.triller.co

