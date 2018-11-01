Mike Tyson's Kind Festival Turns to Cannabis Event Veterans for Ticket Sales/Promotion

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Tyson's post-boxing career has taken several interesting turns since his days as Heavyweight Boxing Champ, taking him from the ring to the big screen and Broadway. His latest venture is Tyson Ranch, a 412-acre entertainment complex, luxury glamping resort, and cannabis research & design facility in Desert Hot Springs, California, which will host the inaugural "Kind Festival" on Saturday, February 23.

Rush49.com selected to promote inaugural Mike Tyson Kind Music Festival Rush49.com selected to promote inaugural Mike Tyson Kind Music Festival

This "Cannabis Coachella" features a lineup of compelling musical acts, including Miguel, Starcrawler, Yonee, and All My Friends Hate Me, plus food trucks, mazes, rides, obstacles courses, a bar area, and a "Chill Zone" with 100 specialty bean bags. Although there will be no sales of marijuana or cannabis accessories at the event, Kind Music Festival celebrates California's progressive stance on cannabis and its updated recreational/medical laws.

With the intent of making this an annual event, plus the added stakes of promoting the new complex, Tyson has brought in cannabis festival & convention experts Rush49.com to get the word out and to provide discounted tickets for the inaugural festival. Rush49.com CEO Kumar Kotla said, "Since they were focused on making sure the event itself ran without a hitch, they wanted to be sure that they partnered with a company who would not be learning on the fly about how to market and promote a legal cannabis-friendly festival."

Rush49 has worked with such noted legal/medical cannabis events as Cannabis Cup, Indo-Expo, and Cannacon for several years, and brings more than an ounce of experience to the Tyson team. "There are a lot of difficult lessons to be learned when promoting these events, even in places with favorable marijuana laws," added Kotla. "The last thing a new event needs is to have to learn these lessons all over again when there are companies like Rush49.com who have already mastered the space."

There will be many eyes on this event looking to see how Tyson fares in this latest venture, from the boxing world to the cannabis community to the music festival crowd. With Rush49.com providing a steady hand, the pieces are in place for another great music festival in the California desert.

Check out the festival information here: https://www.facebook.com/Rush49/ or https://www.instagram.com/rush49/

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lance at (424) 284-2419, or email 207782@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Lance Wawer, Rush 49

(424) 284-2419 x. 111

207782@email4pr.com

SOURCE Rush49