Mike Tyson's The Ranch Companies Partners with Cesar Milan Pet Treats to Bring the Health Benefits of Cannabidiol to Dogs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ranch Companies, founded by Mike Tyson, has joined forces with world-renowned canine behaviorist, Cesar Millan, to launch a line of hemp-based functional dog supplements that harness the health and medicinal benefits of cannabidiol.

A popular and beloved TV personality and world's most recognizable dog expert, Millan's association with the hemp and CBD-based dog treats will help to dispel the myths and confusion surrounding cannabidiol and put dog-owners' minds at rest. "This joint venture with Cesar Millan will help us to round out our branded product offerings, continuing to set us apart from other cannabis companies," said Rob Hickman, CEO of The Ranch Companies.

"With recent changes in legislation, CBD has gained popularity, and now people want to bring the benefits of this natural product to their pets," noted Steven Krane, President of Cesar Millan Pet Treats. "The hemp and CBD space continues to gain traction, and going forward, we can expect to see more natural, healthy products come to market to help improve the overall lives of our four-legged family members."

The initial product line of soft chews will consist of 4 SKU's listed below and will contain hemp seed oil, the perfect ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 to support a dog's immune system, and antioxidants to fight free radical damage:

Calming Soft Chews with a proprietary blend to help dogs stay relaxed

Probiotic Soft Chews, which includes probiotics to aid digestion and the immune system

Skin and Coat Soft Chews to assist in preventing skin disorders

Support Soft Chews, with ingredients added for healthy joints and bones

Cesar Millan Pet Treats say their mission is to deliver tasty and functional treats and chews which contain pure hemp seed oil and CBD. The treats are made from all-natural ingredients with added vitamins for dogs' health and wellbeing.

"I am delighted to have established this partnership with the Ranch Companies and Mike Tyson," said Cesar Milan. "My goal in life for my pets is for them to always feel safe and peaceful knowing that I love them. Their health is my number one priority, and this new line of pet treats will be a great addition to their diet."

About The Ranch Companies

The Ranch Companies, Inc. was founded by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and branding expert Rob Hickman to create a diversified cannabis company. The Company leverages the unique operating backgrounds of management together with the massive marketability of top-tier celebrities with high-value international brands. The Company does not engage in any "plant-touching" operations, but supports numerous aspects of the segment with their encompassing goods and services.

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan is a world-famous dog behaviorist and canine expert. For the past two decades, people around the world have grown to trust Cesar through his television shows, The Dog Whisperer, Dog Nation, and Cesar 911. With a social media following of over 12 million, Cesar has written nine New York Times bestsellers and tours the world with his live show, "Once Upon a Dog." Cesar is represented by his new management team, Tony Deniro and Ashwant Venkatram.

SOURCE Tyson Ranch