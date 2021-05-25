Mike Veny Inc. Wellness Education Programs Now Officially IACET Accredited

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Veny, Inc., a corporate wellness and education provider transforming mental health stigma, has earned accreditation from the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). As a result, all Mike Veny continuing education programs are now fully accredited and are authorized to award IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Mike Veny, Inc.'s learning experiences support self-care activities for people struggling with the daily stresses of work and life.

"My company is focused on empowering employees to feel included, welcomed and supported because being emotionally well increases our ability to manage and work together effectively," said Mike Veny, chief executive officer of Mike Veny, Inc. "Now companies can give their employees self-service support that also helps them earn continuing education credits that keep them professionally engaged."

View a video of Mike discussing his company's accreditation.

Today, about a fifth of U.S. adults are experiencing high levels of psychological distress, driven by the concerns about personal health and financial threats made worse by the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center .

Current Mike Veny, Inc. continuing education opportunities include:

Transforming Stigma® in the Workplace: Informed by psychological research and will show you how a mentally healthy workplace improves individual productivity, team performance, and company profits.

Transforming Stigma® in the Classroom: This presentation is also informed by psychological research and will show educators how to cultivate mental wellness in the classroom.

Unleash Your Groove™: Using percussion instruments, this team-building program for employees helps people learn simple music skills, rhythms, and how to work together with mutual respect and with an inclusive mindset.

Mike Veny, Inc. completed a rigorous application process and successfully demonstrated adherence to the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training by addressing the design, development, administration, and evaluation of his programs. The ANSI/IACET Standard reflects an international standard of excellence in providing quality education and training instruction utilized by thousands of education and instruction programs worldwide. National organizations such as the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the HR Certification Institute® (HRCI) actively recognize IACET-provider CEUs for professional development.

About IACET:

The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) is a nonprofit association dedicated to quality continuing education and training programs. IACET is the only standard-setting organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for continuing education and training. The ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training is the core of thousands of educational programs worldwide. For more information: www.iacet.org.

ABOUT MIKE VENY:

Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist Mike Veny has a mission to support people in receiving the gift of emotional wellness through unique learning experiences designed to empower personal and professional growth.

Author of the best-selling autobiography, Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero, his expertise and life experiences have been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS news. As a 2017 PM360 ELITE Award Winner, he was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry.

In addition to being accredited through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training for his company's continuing education programs, Veny is a writer for Corporate Wellness Magazine and HealthCentral.com. His captivating presentations are popular with companies, such as Microsoft, CVS Health, T-Mobile, Heineken, Salesforce and The Wounded Warrior Project. Learn more at www.MikeVeny.com .

