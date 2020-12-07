Mike Vercher Named Senior Vice President of Engineering & Jon Wood Named Vice President of Deepwater Projects

COVINGTON, La., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. ("LLOG" or "the Company") today announced the promotion of two key, long-term employees. Mike Vercher, who currently serves as Vice President of Deepwater Projects, has been named Senior Vice President of Engineering. Jon Wood, who currently serves as a reservoir engineer, has been named Vice President of Deepwater Projects.

Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, commented, "We are pleased with the promotions of Mike and Jon. Their deep technical expertise, industry knowledge, and many years of service at LLOG and for the industry at-large make them ideally suited to serve in their new positions. I am confident that in these expanded roles, they will help strengthen our already well established, trusted team."

Mike Vercher

Mike joined LLOG in June of 2008. Prior to his most recent position as Vice President of Deepwater Projects, Mike worked as the lead project engineer at the Delta House project which was previously owned and operated by LLOG. Before joining the company, Mike served as General Manager of Deepwater Projects for Dominion Exploration & Production Company. While at Dominion, Mike aided in the development of several highly successful deepwater projects in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, he also helped to coordinate offshore developments for ExxonMobil. Over his nearly forty-year career, Mike has also held engineering positions in the areas of reservoir production and development, facilities construction, drilling and completions. Mike received his Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1982.

Jon Wood

Jon Wood joined LLOG in 2013 as a reservoir engineer. Jon was instrumental in the acquisition and successful development of the Buckskin project, LLOG's largest development to date with over 5 billion barrels of oil in place. Jon has recently been focused on LLOG's portfolio of Wilcox assets including Buckskin, Moccasin and Leon. Prior to joining the company, Jon worked for Chevron in the Deepwater GOM Appraisal Team and for the Energy Technology Company. He also spent time abroad in The Netherlands and Russia while working for Schlumberger. In 2001, Jon graduated from Kalamazoo College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics. In 2003, he received his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan. Jon is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and has served on the boards of the Delta and Houston Sections.

About the Company

LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. is a privately-owned exploration and production company. LLOG's corporate headquarters is in Covington, Louisiana, and the Company has an office in Houston, Texas.

For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit the Company's website at www.llog.com.

