Mike Warren, MBA, APC joins Red Door Capital as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm, announced that Mike Warren, MBA, ACP has joined the Red Door team. Mike is the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships and he will oversee all relationships with the investment advisor and family office communities. Mike will also be member of the Investment Committee and Deal Flow review team, working directly with issuers and their executives.

"We are very excited to have Mike become a member of the Red Door Team. His experience and expertise is directly in line with our mission statement and our commitment to our investor base," said Richard Wolpow, managing partner at Red Door Capital Partners. "Mike has already started to roll up his sleeves and initiate on a detailed 90-day plan to expand and strengthen Red Door's access to family offices and to individual accredited investors though the various SEC and state registered investment adviser firms supporting our offerings."

"It's not often you get to work with the caliber of individuals that make up a team like the team at Red Door and I'm beyond excited to join the group. I'm honored that Richard and the team have extended me an opportunity to utilize my skillset to create and foster relationships within the investment community," said Warren.

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

Red Door was formed to provide break-through access to private equity markets to the individual accredited investor. A team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services have joined to create opportunities normally not afforded to the common investor. In many instances, Red Door will pre-position its own funds to monitor operations prior to its permanent financing. This helps reduce investor's risks and shorten exit horizons and aligns Red Door Principals with its investors. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Red Door's Manager Red Door Management, Inc. is filed with the Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD) system as an Exempt Reporting Adviser (ERA). Our mission is to allow REAL access to the lucrative private equity marketplace and to protect our investors' funds just as we would do for our own family.

For more information on Red Door visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact John Kostic, Red Door Syndication Coordinator & Investor Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE Red Door Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.reddoorcp.com

