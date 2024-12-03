Mike Whitaker joins Cantor Fitzgerald as Global Chief Information Officer and member of Executive Committee

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. today announced Mike Whitaker has joined the firm as Global Chief Information Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. In this newly created role, Mr. Whitaker will be responsible for developing and implementing a cohesive technology strategy across the firm, driving innovation and efficiencies to deliver growth.

Mr. Whitaker brings more than 40 years' experience in financial services and technology. He joins Cantor Fitzgerald from Citi, where he spent 15 years in senior technology management roles and rose to become the firm's Head of Operations & Technology and a member of the Executive Management Team.

Prior to joining Citi, Mr. Whitaker worked at Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital, where his responsibilities included CIO for Global Fixed Income, Global Equities & Prime Finance, eCommerce, and Algorithmic trading functions. He holds a Master of Science degree in financial markets and derivatives from City, University of London.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with more than 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for more than 79 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.