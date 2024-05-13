Mike Zukerman Named CEO at CSAA Insurance Group

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has elected Mike Zukerman its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Zukerman was named interim CEO in August 2023.

"Mike has demonstrated excellent leadership while serving as the interim CEO. With a deep understanding of both the business and the importance of our AAA club partners, there is no doubt that he is the right person to lead CSAA Insurance Group moving forward," says Mary Hennessy, chair of the board of directors.

"I am grateful for the tremendous support of our board of directors, and it is an honor to lead an organization that is deeply committed to serving AAA members and our AAA club partners," says Zukerman. "With the combination of a strong leadership team, incredibly talented employees and a customer-focused culture, CSAA is well-positioned to achieve our business goals this year and into the future."

Before being named interim CEO in 2023, Zukerman served as CSAA Insurance Group's executive vice president and chief legal officer for 12 years. Zukerman currently serves on the boards of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the California Chamber of Commerce and the Bay Area Council.

Prior to joining CSAA Insurance Group, he held senior executive roles at various insurance and technology companies, including GeoVera Holdings, Critical Path, Sega and Netopia.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group offers automobile, home and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and, with over $6 billion in revenue, is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads and YouTube).

