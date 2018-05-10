Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. Invites Consumers to Journey to the Bright Side this Summer with Limited-Edition Six-Pack

"For our fans, happiness is a social language. By leveraging Snapchat, we can engage with mike's drinkers on one of their favorite platforms while creating a truly immersive and shareable experience," said Sanjiv Gajiwala, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. "The whole idea behind the new six-pack and sponsoring the Bright Side events came from a simple question we asked ourselves: 'How can we heighten happiness this summer in an extraordinary way?'"

Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. introduced the "Drink on the bright side" campaign—created by The Annex, an agency powered by Havas—in 2017, when the brand pivoted its marketing strategy to target the millennial male through content focused on joy, laughter and good times. In addition to the limited-edition packaging, the brand is taking the bright side to the next level this summer through a 360-degree marketing campaign consisting of new digital spots from The Annex and fresh, unexpected media initiatives including the Snapchat integration from global media agency Wavemaker and additional iterations of Mike's Bright Side brought to markets across the nation from G7 Entertainment Marketing. Details include:

Bright Side Pop-Up Experiences – Attendees will see, taste, feel and enjoy happiness like never before as they make their way through a sea of yellow. From food and drink to travel and play, each custom experience will be tied back to a study surrounding happiness.* Comedian Matthew Broussard will close out each night in New York with a stand-up performance and donations will be collected throughout the event benefiting DTLA. Mike's fans who live in New York , Los Angeles , and Chicago can learn more about attending the Bright Side by signing up for do312, doLA, or doNYC. The event, conducted by DTLA, will run during the following dates:

: Snapchat Contest for a Happy Weekend Giveaway – From May 1 through July 1, 2018 , aspiring comedians and professional jokesters alike can submit their funniest jokes through the Snapchat Snapcode found on the limited-edition six packs for the chance to win a Happy Weekend Giveaway, along with a friend. Once the code is scanned, the user can experience a whimsical world created by Mike's in the World Lens mode. During the selfie mode the user can share his/her joke(s) that'll guarantee a laugh with @mikeshard to be entered.

– From , aspiring comedians and professional jokesters alike can submit their funniest jokes through the Snapchat Snapcode found on the limited-edition six packs for the chance to win a Happy Weekend Giveaway, along with a friend. Once the code is scanned, the user can experience a whimsical world created by Mike's in the World Lens mode. During the selfie mode the user can share his/her joke(s) that'll guarantee a laugh with @mikeshard to be entered. During the Giveaway Period, record a video snap of your best joke on Snapchat and send it directly to the mike's® Hard Lemonade Snapchat account. Video must be in compliance with the technical specifications of the Snapchat platform. To find local stores carrying mike's, go to MikesHard.com.

Ongoing National & Regional Media – Eight new spots comprised of TV ads and online videos feature similar meme-inspired content from the 2017 campaign. In "Top 40 Banger," three individuals find their karaoke session elevated into an epic 80's inspired music video with the help of mike's—merging the lines of funny fantasy and reality. "Bird Party," another one of three new broadcast spots, chronicles the journey to the bright side for a set of hikers who receive a delivery of snacks, music and other party outfittings by birds after they crack open a mike's. Each of the five new online spots, including "Bouncing Bottles," mirror this whimsical sentiment.

The videos will be complemented by first-to-market content activations from Wavemaker including a partnership with Imgur that gives people the chance to vote on the site's happiest content, a dynamic countdown GIF on 60 Seconds and customized Spotify ads that will play between 4-7 p.m. each day to target regional promotions. The campaign will also target commuters with an out-of-home takeover of the New York Ferries and an eye-catching tilting-lemon activation on the Headhouse of the Chicago CTA— both locations allowing Mike's to bring unexpected joy to often mundane trips home from the office.

National Partnership with the United Service Organization (USO) – In order to further spread happiness, Mike's teamed up with the USO to honor the dedicated men and women who are currently or have proudly served the United States by donating $250,000 to the organization. Throughout the summer, Mike's will sponsor the "Bright Side Comedy Tour," sharing laughter with military members and consumers in Virginia Beach, VA ; El Paso, Texas ; and Nashville, TN. During this USO Warrior Week event tour, comedian Josh Wolf will be the halftime stand-up comedy performance in Virginia Beach and G7 Entertainment Marketing will bring to life the Mike's Bright Side at each event. Additionally, Mike's associates will band together across the country to create and send mike's-themed care packages to brighten smiles of troops overseas.

For more updates on what the brand is up to this summer, follow Mike's Hard Lemonade on Instagram and Facebook at @MikesHardLemonade, and Twitter at @MHL.

About Mike's Hard Lemonade Co.

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. defined the $3.2 billion flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its groundbreaking mike's® hard lemonade. Mike's product line is comprised of premium malt beverages including mike's® hard lemonade and mike's HARDER® lemonade. The company also produces White Claw® Hard Seltzer.

