mike's HARDER and Deadpool Join Forces for Highly Anticipated Sequel

For the first time, fans 21 years old and older will get to experience Wade Wilson's favorite mercenary hangout – the iconic Sister Margaret's School for Wayward Girls – at the HARDER adaptation of Sister Margaret's Pop-up Experiences in New York City and Los Angeles. The Los Angeles event will be conducted by and for the benefit of DTLA Film Festival, a nonprofit organization.

For three nights, fans will get to place their bets in the "Dead Pool," play on the iconic Sister Margaret's pool table and mingle with mercenaries. Exclusive HARDER-Deadpool 2 flavors will be served and some of Wade's favorite snacks will be provided – West Coasters can enjoy chimichangas, while Brooklynites can chow down on pizza. Leading up to each event, locals can catch the exclusive Sister Margaret's video hitting late night TV in both New York City and Los Angeles.

NYC : Alligator Lounge, April 26-28 , 7 PM – 11:30 PM

: Alligator Lounge, , –

LA: Slipper Clutch, May 10-12 , 7 PM – 11:30 PM

"Deadpool and HARDER make a perfect duo - they are both bold, provocative, and unapologetically take risks. This partnership hits the spot just right, "said Sanjiv Gajiwala, senior vice president of marketing, Mike's Hard Lemonade. "Just like HARDER, Deadpool doesn't just live a little, he lives a lot. If he sees a chance, he takes two. He doesn't wait for one door to open, he kicks them all down."

"We loved working with mike's HARDER on the first movie and are excited to see this epic relationship continue to grow. The mike's HARDER team has really had fun crafting this campaign!" said Zachary Eller, executive vice president of marketing partnerships, 20th Century Fox.

To celebrate the partnership and commemorate the release of the sequel, 12 HARDER flavor cans will be emblazoned with the "Deadpool 2" limited-edition collectible packaging and slogans including, "Any HARDER and it wouldn't be liquid," "Nice cans," and "Not your grandma's sauce." The flavors include Lemonade, Strawberry, Cranberry, Purple Grape, Black Cherry and Blood Orange, and are available through June in 16oz and 23.5oz HARDER cans, as well as variety packs.

As part of the partnership, HARDER is also offering fans the chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to a "Deadpool 2 red carpet event as well as an all-expense paid trip for two to a comic convention in San Diego this July. Visit https://mikesharder.com/deadpool2 for sweepstakes rules and details.

Exclusive HARDER-Deadpool content is currently airing in 1,267 theaters nationwide starting in advance of R-rated movies, and co-branded digital ads will go live on April 17.

About mike's HARDER

To find mike's HARDER near you, please visit www.mikesharder.com or learn more at @HARDER on Twitter, facebook.com/harderlemonade or @harderlemonade on Instagram.

mike's HARDER is hard. So Is Prison. Don't Drive Drunk® Premium Malt Beverage ©2018 Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. Chicago, IL

About "Deadpool 2"

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

About Twentieth Century Fox Film

One of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of Twentieth Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mikes-harder-and-deadpool-join-forces-for-highly-anticipated-sequel-300629778.html

SOURCE mike’s HARDER

Related Links

https://www.mikesharder.com

