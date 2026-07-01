Mike's Hot Honey Celebrates the Art of the Drizzle in New Film with Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter

A cinematic tribute to the Brooklyn-born ritual that is now a national food phenomenon, created with award-winning production company Two One Five

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every ritual starts with a simple act. For Mike's Hot Honey, it started with a drizzle on a slice of pizza in Brooklyn. Now, the brand that transformed a finishing touch into a national obsession is bringing that story to life with The Drizzler, a cinematic short film starring multiple Grammy Award-winning musician, actor, and producer Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of The Roots. The film celebrates the culture, craft and community behind the ritual that helped turn Mike's Hot Honey from a local favorite into one of the country's most beloved condiments.

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At the center of the film is a young aspiring "Drizzler" learning the art, rhythm and responsibility of adding Mike's Hot Honey to every pizza that leaves a bustling Brooklyn pizzeria. Along the way, viewers discover that drizzling isn't just a finishing touch, it's a ritual passed from one generation of pizza lovers to the next.

Set against the rhythm of a neighborhood pizzeria and underscored by a custom score from legendary producer and instrumentalist James Poyser of The Roots, The Drizzler blends food, music and storytelling into a celebration of everyday craft. The film draws inspiration from the same spirit of dedication that fuels great musicians, pizza makers and the fans who never let a slice leave the counter without a drizzle.

Developed by creative agency Another Thing and produced by Two One Five, the production company founded by Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the campaign builds on last year's Drizzle the Mike's platform by shifting from awareness to participation. Two One Five tapped Anthony Jamari Thomas of Scheme Engine to direct the film, bringing a distinctive storytelling perspective rooted in authenticity, culture and community.

Rather than simply encouraging consumers to drizzle Mike's Hot Honey, The Drizzler celebrates the fans who turned a single act into a movement. What began with one drizzle on a pizza at a Brooklyn pizzeria has spread through restaurants, kitchens and dinner tables across the country, becoming a ritual embraced by millions.

"Every great food tradition starts somewhere," said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "For Mike's Hot Honey, it started in a Brooklyn pizzeria and spread one drizzle at a time. The Drizzler celebrates the people who turned that simple act into a ritual and a community. It's our love letter to the fans who made it happen."

"For me, this project was about celebrating dedication to a craft," said Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter. "Whether you're making music, making pizza or perfecting the drizzle, there's something special about the people who invest themselves in what they do. This film captures that spirit while honoring the culture and community that make food such a powerful connector."

The campaign launches nationwide across connected TV, online video, social media and digital channels beginning July 1. Fans are also invited to become official Mike's Hot Honey Drizzlers, a new community initiative that celebrates and rewards those who inspire others to discover and enjoy Mike's Hot Honey. Consumers can learn more and apply to become an official Drizzler at MikesHotHoney.com. To bring the movement to life and inspire participation, independent media agency Noble People led an integrated media strategy that extends the story beyond the film through creator-led content, commerce media, social activations, and a citywide Chicago pizza box takeover that brings the ritual of drizzling back to its pizza roots.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com.

About Two One Five Entertainment

Two One Five Entertainment is a premium media company founded by Questlove and Black Thought that develops and produces elevated film, television, and branded content rooted in music, culture, and original storytelling. Named for Philadelphia's 215 area code — the birthplace of The Roots — the company sits at the intersection of artistry and authorship, creating culturally resonant IP across premium documentaries, unscripted series, digital franchises, live experiences, and branded storytelling. Its body of work includes the Academy Award–winning Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), the Emmy-nominated SLY LIVES! (aka the Burden of Black Genius), Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, and acclaimed documentaries such as Descendant, The League, and Daughters. With a mission to champion innovative, inclusive stories that move culture forward, Two One Five continues to partner with top platforms and brands. For more information about Two One Five, please visit TwoOneFive.com.

SOURCE Mike's Hot Honey