An Innovative Evolution of the World Renowned Sweet & Savory Mix Recipe from Garrett®

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrett Popcorn Shops®- a small batch, hand-made snack tradition for over 75 years- is tag teaming with another #1, Mike's Hot Honey®, to introduce a craveable ready-to-eat popcorn: a sweet, caramelized kettle crunch and savory, seasoned Garrett® exclusive recipe mix kicked up with Mike's Hot Honey chili heat.

From the Snack Brand that Put the "Sweet & Savory Mix" on the Map

Garrett Popcorn Shops® Turns up the Heat with Mike’s Hot Honey® in a New and Amazing Sweet Heat Combination

"Decades ago, Garrett® popcorn pioneered an original, sweet and savory mix with fan-favorite (and now world-famous) recipe Garrett Mix®, which blends CheeseCorn with CaramelCrisp®," comments Garrett VP of Strategic Partnerships Kris Penn. "Another 'true original,' Mike's Hot Honey was the first to widely infuse pure honey with heat. Partnering with a fellow culinary innovator is a natural fit to create this twist on a gourmet tradition."

This inventive sweet and savory mix recipe is handcrafted in small batches with two distinct cooking methods, starting with Garrett's signature blend of hot-air popped mushroom and butterfly kernels. One batch of fluffy kernels is folded in copper kettles, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey, then dusted with spiced seasoning for a sweet kettle crunch. The second batch is lightly shaken with hot honey spiced seasoning, adding an extra kick when mixed with the sweet kettle batch.

The satisfying, slow build of sweetness on the front of the palate and warmth on the back of the palate delivers the perfect one-two punch for the ultimate snack experience with this exclusive recipe.

Tales from Two Kitchens

Family-owned Garrett Popcorn Shops opened its first Shop location in Chicago in 1949 to lines around the block. First created in the family's home kitchen all those decades ago, Garrett popcorn continues to offer their signature, heirloom recipes now in Shops around the world. Garrett's ready-to-eat lineup brings the magic of those time-tested recipes to fans anytime, anywhere - along with bold, new recipes that lead their category for taste and quality on retail shelves nationwide.

In 2010, Brooklyn-based, independently owned Mike's Hot Honey started in Paulie Gee's restaurant as a handcrafted pizza topping, and grew into a sensation through jaw-dropping, word-of-mouth reactions. Now in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, America's original and leading brand of hot honey continues to elevate everyday eating experiences across an array of snacks, dishes, desserts and more.

"Mike's Hot Honey has always been about taking great food and giving it that perfect sweet-heat kick. Garrett Popcorn has been crafting the best popcorn out there for decades, with a real dedication to quality and flavor, so bringing Mike's to their famous popcorn just made sense," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "This is a fun way to celebrate the craftsmanship behind both brands, and give our fans a new way to enjoy that sweet heat."

From small-batch copper kettles in the Garrett kitchen to home pantries nationwide, fans will be able to snag a bag of this ready-to-eat Garrett Popcorn recipe starting this month at retailers including Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, World Market, Strack & Van Til, Niemanns; and coming this fall to Roundy's and Mariano's. For a list of retailers, visit the Find Garrett in Grocery page.

About Garrett Popcorn Shops

Garrett Popcorn Shops celebrates over 75 years serving Chicago's and America's true, original gourmet popcorn. Still handcrafted in small batches, Garrett uses wholesome ingredients in their secret family recipes, passed down for generations. Custom grown, non-GMO butterfly and mushroom kernels are first hot-air popped in their kitchens, then enriched with carefully selected ingredients and cooked in seasoned, old-fashioned copper kettles. Signature recipes include the fan-invented, original Chicago-style world famous popcorn combination, Garrett Mix, which blends the sweetness of CaramelCrisp with the savory goodness of CheeseCorn; plus Buttery (an amazing treat, and vegan too!), Simply Salted, CheeseCorn, and CaramelCrisp. For more information including Shop and grocery locations, or to order online, visit www.GarrettPopcorn.com or call 1-888-4-POPCORN.

About Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey is America's original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit www.MikesHotHoney.com.

SOURCE Mike's Hot Honey