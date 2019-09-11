Mike's Mighty Good Launches Limited-Edition Vegetarian Coconut Milk Lemongrass Ramen Cups

The Vegetarian Coconut Milk Lemongrass ramen is made with a creamy, decadent vegan broth that is spiced with hints of lemongrass, garlic, lime, and shallots that pair perfectly with the organic ramen noodles. The product is an instant ramen as you've never seen it before. All that is required is adding boiling water or microwaving. Minutes later, you're transported to a decadent food experience wherever you are.

Mike's Mighty Good ramen comes in 8 other flavors that are sold nationally in stores: Chicken Cups, Vegetarian Vegetable Cups, Spicy Beef Cups, Pork Tonkotsu Cups, Fried Garlic Chicken Pillow Packs, Savory Miso Pillow Packs, and Vegetarian Kimchi Pillow Packs. The Vegetarian Coconut Milk Lemongrass is the brand's first online-only item and is one of their three vegetarian and vegan items. Mike's Mighty Good knows how hard it can be to find great-tasting vegetarian options and is committed to making great foods for everyone.

"Mike's Mighty Good is all about having fun, breaking some rules, and sharing awesome food with everyone, no matter how busy they are. Our Vegetarian Coconut Milk Lemongrass Ramen Cups have been a collaborative effort with our community. They co-created this item with us through months of direct feedback. It's a really cool thing to be able to share that kind of a product with the world," says Carolyn Vinnicombe Yachanin, Chief Brand Evangelist and Sales & Marketing lead for the brand. "Enjoy our Vegetarian Coconut Milk Lemongrass Ramen on its own or top it with seared tofu, tomato slices, green onions, sesame seeds, cilantro, and mushrooms – trust me, it's ridiculously good."

About Mike's Mighty Good:

Mike's Mighty Good launched in 2017 with the mission of elevating the ramen experience for all. Mike's Mighty Good is about making craft ramen accessible to everyone with innovative, non-traditional flavors and ridiculously amazing taste. What makes them different is their insanely rich broth made with simple ingredients and roughly 40% less salt than the leading instant ramen brand. They also make their own steamed not fried organic ramen noodles in-house from scratch, never use palm oil in their products, and use paper cups from certified sustainably-managed forests instead of styrofoam. Mike's Mighty Good is the fastest-growing ramen brand in the USA and is sold in over 9000 stores including Whole Foods, AHOLD, Publix, Sprouts, Safeway, Walmart, Jewel, Meijer, and more.

For more information about the Mike's Mighty Good brand and products, visit https://mikesmightygood.com/ or follow them @mikesmightygood.

