MIKEWORLDWIDE APPOINTS ABRAHAM ESPINOSA AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGY

Agency Accelerates its Leadership in Insight-Rich, Culturally Fluent, Earned-First Thinking Across Brand and Corporate Clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, announced today the appointment of Abraham Espinosa as Executive Vice President of Strategy, a newly created role that accelerates the firm's leadership in delivering culturally fluent, insight-rich, and actionable strategic intelligence. Espinosa will report directly to Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide.

Considered by many as the "strategist's strategist," Espinosa is widely regarded as one of the nation's top strategic leaders. He brings a deep understanding of a marketplace that is more competitive, more complex and less forgiving of generic thinking, and has built a career transforming intelligence into clarity, cultural relevance, and strategic momentum. His position strengthens MWW's internal strategic discipline and ensures teams deliver innovative, actionable thinking for clients.

In his new role, Espinosa will lead the development of audience-driven strategies and uncover the insights that spark big creative ideas. He will shape strategic direction across the agency's work, build compelling tactical and creative briefs to embed insight-rich storytelling into presentations, pitches, and client engagements.

Espinosa will ensure MWW is listening to consumers, understanding client challenges, and identifying the behaviors that illuminate effective communications pathways. Data without human perspective quickly becomes "expensive confusion," highlighting the importance of translating insight into clear direction. He will also track trends across pop culture, sports, music, media, and generational behavior to ensure the agency's work remains earned-first and culturally resonant, while mentoring emerging strategists and playing a key role in new business.

"Ideas win when they are paired with great execution, and Abraham strengthens our ability to deliver strategies that translate into action and results," said Michael Kempner. "With our investments in AI and technology elevating insights and intelligence, his leadership arrives at exactly the right moment as we prepare for an important 2026 focused on accelerating category leadership."

Espinosa joins MWW following his tenure as Senior Vice President at Golin, where he crafted strategies for major companies including Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Ferrero, Hard Rock, and Verizon. As one of America's few bicultural strategists, he operates across three dimensions: Global, General Market and Multicultural, bringing a rare cultural and strategic fluency to brand challenges. A PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree, he previously held strategic leadership roles at agencies including BBDO, Ogilvy, Y&R, and Grey in Mexico and Grey New York.

"I grew up in a culture of caring. As a leader, I care about my team, I care about our clients' businesses, and I care about interesting ideas," added Abraham Espinosa. "I'm excited to join MikeWorldWide — a place where caring counts — and join a team of brilliant minds eager to bring bold ideas to life to set brands up for real success."

While other PR agencies are busy "synergizing" and navigating the distractions of mergers, layoffs, integration challenges and the pressures of public shareholders, MWW is moving decisively in the opposite direction. The agency remains focused entirely on clients and people, continuing to invest, expand and bring in senior talent at a moment when many competitors are operating under constraints. Additional key hires planned in the months ahead will further accelerate this momentum and strengthen the work we deliver every day.

About MikeWorldWide (MWW):

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit www.mww.com / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE MikeWorldWide