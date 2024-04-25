MikeWorldWide Bolsters Digital Strategy Team with Promotions, New Leadership

Hueter promoted to digital lead as new executives from Teneo and BENlabs bring innovation and depth of expertise to the PR agency's suite of integrated digital services

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading New York-based, independent public relations agencies with offices across the US and UK has promoted Megan Hueter to lead digital practice and created two new vice president positions to strengthen functional expertise in influencer marketing and executive eminence. The agency has appointed Bree Santerre as head of influencer and Dorianne Ciccarelli as vice president of digital strategy.

Hueter, who has been with the agency since 2021 and serves at the forefront of the digital practice, has a newly expanded role to oversee digital strategy and innovation. She will continue to lead the practice which spans influencer marketing, social strategy, paid media and search, and now sits at the helm of MikeLabs, the agency's future-looking efforts of enhancing the use of AI and technological innovation across agency disciplines and operations. Santerre, who will lead influencer marketing for the agency, joins from BENlabs where she built global processes around creator and paid media offerings and partnered across the business to engineer transformative solutions that exceeded KPIs for customers such as Sony Electronics, Hanes, Amazon, and Hulu. At MikeWorldWide, she will lead influencer and creator marketing across the agency's portfolio of clients spanning food and beverage, sports and entertainment, financial and professional services, healthcare and technology sectors, ensuring creator and influencer strategies are seamlessly integrated with traditional and earned PR strategies. She will also drive innovation in the offering leveraging tools, data and insights to better inform programming, enhance creator partnerships, and measure business impact of campaigns.

Ciccarelli previously led the executive social team at Teneo, partnering with Fortune 500 C-Suite leaders to create bespoke social and digital strategies to elevate platforms for brands including Intel and Tapestry. She will partner with MikeWorldWide clients to drive Social CEO programming across channels and platforms, leveraging trends and thought leadership to reach clients' stakeholders. MikeWorldWide's Social CEO approach elevates executive profiles using data-driven analysis and strategic archetyping, complimented by a proprietary AI prompting technique that informs strategic content recommendations.

Both hires will act as integrated partners across the agency's disciplines and practice groups to expand and refine the overall social and digital capabilities of MikeWorldWide and create integrated communications programs with digital impact.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders, and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

