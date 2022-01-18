MikeWorldWide Expands Regional Public Affairs Practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading public relations agencies, today announced the hiring of Michelle Timoni and Carmen Cusido as Senior Public Affairs Directors in its public affairs practice. Timoni was the Chief of Staff to Assemblyman Roy Freiman and formerly the Press Secretary for the NJ Assembly Office. Cusido previously served as Public Affairs Director at the New Jersey Department of Education.

They join Senior Vice President Steve Sandberg, who joined MWW's public affairs practice late in 2021. Sandberg previously served as Chief spokesperson for U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Timoni brings extensive experience in both government affairs and communications. She oversaw day-to-day operations and staff, crafted and tracked legislation, and managed constituent relations for Assemblyman Freiman's office. While in the General Assembly Majority Office, Timoni led and coordinated media strategy and implementation for the then 54-member Democratic Caucus and all social media platforms and programs.

A published author and national media spokesperson on such topics as international relations, U.S. immigration, and mental health, Cusido also brings more than 16 years of media relations, communications and public affairs to the practice. She served as speechwriter and communications director in her previous position at the NJ Department of Education. Cusido also continues to teach communications at local community colleges.

"From national public policy to local community concerns, everything has become politically charged, creating hyper-sensitive operating environments for corporations and organizations alike. Those challenges require seasoned expert counsel and necessitate implementation by experienced professionals," stated William Murray, Executive Vice President and National Director of Public Affairs at MikeWorldWide. "The addition of Sandberg, Timoni and Cusido to our practice helps expand our capabilities to provide insightful and impactful government relations and public policy programs. Yet, their talents also increase the expertise to assist clients in creating targeted community relations, corporate social responsibility and corporate communications programs that resonate."

